Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Canada in talks with Repsol, Pieridae Energy about LNG export terminals -minister

05/06/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
anada's Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

(Reuters) - The Canadian government is in discussion with the companies behind two proposed east coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities to see how it can speed up the projects and help boost supply to Europe, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters on Friday.

Wilkinson said the government was looking at Spanish company Repsol's LNG facility in New Brunswick and the Goldboro LNG facility in Nova Scotia proposed by Pieridae Energy.

Ottawa has held talks with European countries about ways to boost energy exports to the continent after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended oil and gas supplies. However, Canada, the world's sixth-largest natural gas producer, does not have any east coast LNG facilities and only one under construction on its west coast.

"We are looking at Goldboro and Repsol's projects and discussing these with the proponents and with German and European counterparts," Wilkinson said in an interview.

"We are looking at whether there are things we can do to expedite one or more of the projects in a manner that's consistent with environmental considerations and a long-term transition to a lower-carbon future."

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Denny Thomas and Leslie Adler)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pCorn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest
RE
02:54pJudge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection
RE
02:51pU.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
RE
02:50pWall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
02:50pU.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
RE
02:43pExclusive-Canada in talks with Repsol, Pieridae Energy about LNG export terminals -minister
RE
02:41pRosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima
RE
02:40pU.S. CDC identifies 109 cases of hepatitis in children
RE
02:40pDUP says won't back new N.Ireland government without protocol progress
RE
02:33pUnder Armour profit to take hit from higher costs, China curbs; shares tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS