Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Canada's CPP Investments seeks to sell insurance groups in strategy U-turn -sources

12/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is seeking to sell its Wilton Re and Ascot Group insurance platforms, marking a strategic U-turn for the fund in the face of intense competition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CPP Investments is preparing to launch the sale processes in the new year. The investment bank working for the fund on the sale of Wilton Re, which the sources said could be valued at more than $4 billion plus debt, has already begun informally reaching out to potential bidders to gauge their interest. It is not clear what valuation Ascot Group could attain.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity and cautioned that no deal is certain for either business.

CPP Investments, Ascot Group and Wilton Re declined to comment.

Private equity firms and investment managers including Blackstone Inc, Brookfield Asset Management and KKR & Co Inc have been building up their insurance arms in the last two years.

They see an opportunity to use the capital from life insurance and annuities policies to invest in corporate credit, where the money managers can lock in spreads between their liabilities and their returns. Insurers are offloading the policies as they struggle to service them amid historically low interest rates.

Money managers' interest in the space has been spurred on by Apollo Global Management's success with Athene Holding Ltd. The reinsurance platform, which Apollo is set to acquire in January in an $11 billion deal, will account for around 40% of Apollo's $481 billion of assets under management once combined.

Toronto-based CPP Investments, which invests for retirement on behalf of 20 million Canadians, had been an early mover in this space.

It acquired Wilton Re, which takes over or reinsures life insurance and annuity portfolios from insurers, for $1.8 billion in 2014, and Ascot Group, the former Lloyd's of London property and casualty insurance business of American International Group, in 2016 for $1.1 billion.

It also bought credit businesses it could use to invest the insurance assets. It acquired Antares Capital, a lender to companies, from General Electric for $12 billion in 2015.

However, with competition ramping up, making it harder to acquire from insurers the life insurance and annuity policies which CPP Investments needs to use to earn the spreads on credit products, it has decided to exit its insurance businesses, the sources said.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Wilton Re is the holding company for a number of insurance and reinsurance entities, including Wilton Reassurance Company, Texas Life Insurance Company and Wilco Life Insurance Company.

Ascot Group provides global insurance and reinsurance products through its Lloyd's operations, as well as its platform in Bermuda. It has U.S. operations under the Ascot U.S. and Ethos brands, according to its website.

(Reporting by David French and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Lisa Shumaker)

By David French and Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pInstagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022
RE
05:42pAustralian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits to half a million customers
RE
05:41pJudge to review New York City vaccine mandate for public sector
RE
05:35pDogecoin Gained 0.81% to $0.180 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 2.94% to $4418.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.27% to $50633.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pExclusive-Canada's CPP Investments seeks to sell insurance groups in strategy U-turn -sources
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.67% to $1.1344 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3205 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3Wall St closes higher as vaccine update feeds optimism
4NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
5Crypto executives urge light touch as Congress mulls new regulation

HOT NEWS