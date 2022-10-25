Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exclusive-China FX regulator surveys banks about positioning as yuan plunges - sources

10/25/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator sent a survey to some banks late on Monday asking them about their positioning in the currency market, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The survey comes at a time when China's yuan is hitting its weakest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, and its offshore unit is hitting record lows, succumbing to the broad strength of the U.S. dollar.

"The FX regulator asked (us) about our market views and our positioning," said one of the sources.

Another of the sources said the survey was conducted around the time the yuan "overreacted" as some market participants were apparently "maliciously shorting the yuan".

Two of the sources said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made it clear the survey was urgent.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to discuss the issue.

The SAFE did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.54% 4.620161 Delayed Quote.0.19%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.31% 8.238875 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.50% 5.3302 Delayed Quote.5.59%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.50% 7.216 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.63% 0.088323 Delayed Quote.2.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.40% 7.3443 Delayed Quote.14.26%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.60% 7.3069 Delayed Quote.13.98%
Latest news "Economy"
02:26aPremier Inn owner Whitbread turns to profit as leisure travel picks up pace
RE
02:24aUK's competition watchdog considers remedies for $5.1 billion Sika-MBCC merger
RE
02:21aExclusive-China FX regulator surveys banks about positioning as yuan plunges - sources
RE
02:17aUK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023
RE
02:16aChina's fx regulator surveyed banks about yuan positio…
RE
02:16aFreight forwarder DSV's quarterly operating profit beats
RE
02:14aTrafigura says closed $2.4 bln-equivalent syndicated revolving c…
RE
02:10aEnagas' 9-month net profit rises 15% on asset sales
RE
02:08aDanish offshore wind power developers plan major capacity increase
RE
02:08aAustralia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Software maker SAP's Q3 results fall short of expectations
2Novartis earnings slip 4% on strong dollar, Gilenya competition
3China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
4Air Liquide Q3 sales narrowly beat expectations as costs rise
5UBS : 30 September 2022 Pillar 3 Report – UBS Group and significa..

HOT NEWS