Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source

09/27/2022 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Chinese yuan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese monetary authorities are asking local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool it abandoned two years ago as they seek to steer and defend the rapidly weakening currency, a source said on Tuesday.

The source, who is familiar with the yuan rate-setting process, said monetary authorities were prodding banks to include the so-called counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixings for the tightly-managed exchange rate.

It's an adjustment that 14 banks make to their yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate, effectively introducing a bias to the fixing rate. It was abandoned in 2020 when the yuan rose sharply and authorities decided to let market forces dictate the rate around which the yuan is allowed to move.

The source said some banks that contribute the fixing quotes had been asked on Tuesday to start including the counter-cyclical factor, or X-factor as it is known locally, and that this tweak could happen in the coming days.

The 14 contributing banks are the key members of the China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework, which serves as a market self-regulatory and coordinating mechanism.

The committee did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment outside of business hours.

The move aims to restore and strengthen the two-way floating nature of the yuan, said the source. It follows other steps authorities have taken to put a floor under the yuan, which is down more than 11% against a U.S. dollar boosted this year against most global currencies by surging U.S. interest rates.

YUAN PRESSURED

A domestic economic slowdown and outflows of foreign portfolio flows have piled pressure on the local currency.

Its losses accelerated after the PBOC cut key interest rates in August, further widening its policy stance from other major economies that are raising rates aggressively to combat inflation.

Chinese authorities have made efforts to rein in yuan weakness, through persistently setting firmer-than-expected mid-point fixings, verbal warnings and holding off major monetary easing efforts.

Tuesday marked the 24th straight trading session that the actual official mid-point fixing had the yuan stronger than market projections, hence somewhat limiting the downside for the currency.

The PBOC has also rolled out policy measures this month, increasing the cost of shorting the currency by lowering the amount of foreign exchange financial institutions must hold as reserves and reinstating risk-reserve requirements on currencies purchased through forwards.

China first introduced the counter-cyclical factor in 2017 in what regulators said was an effort to better reflect market supply and demand, lessen possible "herd effects" in the market and help guide market participants to focus more on macroeconomic fundamentals.

It has adjusted its methodology a number of times to cope with market conditions and keep the currency stable, before phasing out the tool in October 2020, when the yuan rose sharply.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.71% 4.637288 Delayed Quote.0.92%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.13% 2.62 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 1.35% 7.732079 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.58% 5.2229 Delayed Quote.4.41%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.64% 6.9054 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.63% 0.087937 Delayed Quote.2.82%
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.38% 0.123 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 7.18402 Delayed Quote.12.01%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.63% 7.176 Delayed Quote.12.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aCrypto exchange ftx president brett harrison says stepping down…
RE
11:52aEU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits - document
RE
11:51aEU backs lower residue limits for bee-harming pesticides
RE
11:51aIreland likely to extend supports for firms if energy costs remain high
RE
11:49aDrought prompts Portugal to restrict water use at more hydropower dams
RE
11:47aUk 30-year inflation-linked gilt yields rise by around 75 bps on…
RE
11:43aPoland aims to stop using WIBOR rate in 2025, says regulator
RE
11:40aBoE will only pause bond sales if market is 'dysfunctional' - Pill
RE
11:37aExclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source
RE
11:37aBorder-crossing asylum-seekers hit six-year high in Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
5POSCO : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regardi..

HOT NEWS