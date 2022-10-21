Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exclusive-Credit Suisse U.S. asset manager draws interest from Janus, Blue Owl, others -sources

10/21/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Money managers such as Janus Henderson Group and investment firms including Blue Owl Capital Inc are weighing potential offers for Credit Suisse Group AG's U.S. asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Swiss bank is seeking buyers for the business as part of a multi-pronged effort to revise its strategy and raise capital following a string of scandals and financial setbacks.

Janus and rival asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding, and Blue Owl as well as private equity firms Centerbridge Partners and Clearlake Capital are considering bids, the sources said.

Other asset managers considering participating in Credit Suisse's auction process include Ameriprise Financial Inc and Invesco Ltd, one of the sources added.

The unit may fetch around $2 billion in a sale, according to the sources, who cautioned that no deal is certain. They requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Credit Suisse, Blue Owl, Clearlake, Invesco and Janus Henderson declined to comment. AllianceBernstein, Ameriprise, and Centerbridge did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Asset management firms have often turned to dealmaking to boost their scale, helping to address pressures from competition and fee depression from the shift towards more passive investing methods.

Janus Henderson emerged in 2017 from the combination of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, and Blue Owl was formed last year from the three-way merging of Owl Rock Capital Group, Dyal Capital Partners and a blank check firm.

Meanwhile, both Ameriprise and Invesco have been active buyers of asset managers in recent years.

Minneapolis-based Ameriprise acquired much of Bank of Montreal's business last year for 615 million pounds ($695.1 million), while Invesco has completed deals including for OppenheimerFunds from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company in 2019.

Credit Suisse has been looking to shed a number of underperforming businesses ahead of its closely-watched strategic review update next week.

Earlier on Friday, the bank agreed to sell its 8.6% stake in fund distribution firm Allfunds Group for 334 million euros ($329.2 million) and its stake in Energy Infrastructure Partners to EIP's managing partners for an undisclosed amount.

($1 = 1.0145 euros)

($1 = 0.8847 pounds)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and David French and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Pamela Barbaglia, David French and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC -5.70% 6.2 Real-time Quote.-64.15%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 3.56% 267.01 Delayed Quote.-14.53%
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. 2.64% 8.94 Delayed Quote.-40.04%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.09% 4.579 Delayed Quote.-48.34%
INVESCO LTD. 3.33% 14.89 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 3.49% 21.34 Delayed Quote.-50.83%
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION -0.46% 10.76 Delayed Quote.-24.01%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aSoccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
RE
10/21Australia's east braces for more heavy rain, 'life-threatening' floods
RE
10/21Thai central bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - central bank
RE
10/21Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates
RE
10/21Thai c.bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - c.bank
RE
10/21Australia's Albanese, Japan's Kishida meet for defence, energy talks
RE
10/21Tropical Storm Roslyn to strengthen to hurricane near Mexican resorts
RE
10/21China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier
RE
10/21Sandy Hook families seek steep punitive damages after $1 billion Alex Jones verdict
RE
10/21Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
3S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..
4Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
5Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - ..

HOT NEWS