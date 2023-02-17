Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April

02/17/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Firearms Unknown as Biden considers legislation restricting

(Reuters) - Discover Financial Services, a provider of credit cards, told Reuters it will allow its network to track purchases at gun retailers come April, making it the first among its peers to move ahead with the initiative aimed at helping authorities probe gun-related crimes.

The decision came after the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which decides on the classification of merchant categories used by payment cards, approved in September the launch of a dedicated code for gun retailers.

Proponents of the move, including gun control activists and Democratic politicians, say it will allow financial institutions to better assist authorities in investigating crimes involving gun violence in the United States.

There has been uncertainty around the implementation, with Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and American Express Co yet to disclose a timetable for adopting the change. Although the codes will not show specific items purchased, some Republican politicians have spoken out against the move, arguing it could violate the privacy of U.S. citizens lawfully buying guns.

Discover said it will include the new code in its next policy and product update to merchants and payment partners, in April.

"We remain focused on continuing to protect and support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy of cardholders," Discover said in its statement to Reuters.

A Visa representative declined to comment on its schedule for the new code. Mastercard and American Express representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans. Last fall, the companies said they would work to implement the code while respecting privacy rights.

A representative for Geneva-based ISO said the new code, dubbed "5723 - Gun and ammunition shops" - would be available for financial institutions to use by the end of February.

"The decision to use the new merchant category code is eventually left up to the users in the industry," the ISO representative said.

Discover handled 2% of the $9.56 trillion purchased on U.S. credit and debit cards in 2022, according to industry researcher Nilson Report. Industry leader Visa had a 61% share, Mastercard 26% and American Express 11%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -0.36% 177.3 Delayed Quote.22.28%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES -0.40% 111.18 Delayed Quote.14.11%
MASTERCARD, INC. -1.75% 361.13 Delayed Quote.5.70%
VISA, INC. -1.01% 223.56 Delayed Quote.8.70%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pSoy, corn, wheat inch higher ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
RE
05:51pWhite House Is Considering Naming Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson As Republican Commissioner For Federal Trade Commission - Bloomberg News
RE
05:51pWhite house is considering naming virginia solicitor general and…
RE
05:48pExclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:47pCIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:45pUK's university and college union to pause strikes for two weeks
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS