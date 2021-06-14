Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: El Salvador bitcoin transfers soar, but still a fraction of dollar remittances

06/14/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People use Bitcoin in El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador

(Fixes typo)

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - Small transfers of bitcoin to El Salvador jumped over four-fold in May from a year ago but still represent a small amount when compared to remittances sent in dollars, data shared with Reuters showed.

The Central American country last week became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting the cryptocurrency's potential as a remittance currency for Salvadorans overseas.

Monthly bitcoin transfers of under $1,000 - a proxy for money sent to the country from Salvadorans working abroad - totalled $1.7 million in May compared to $424,000 year earlier, U.S. crypto researcher Chainalysis found.

Such transfers hit a peak of $2.5 million in March, though a comparison with the previous year was unavailable.

El Salvador is heavily reliant on remittances. In 2019, transfers using traditional money totalled nearly $6 billion - around a fifth of GDP - one of the highest ratios in the world, according to the World Bank.

The sharp increase in bitcoin transfers mirrors trends across Central America, the data showed, one of the first glimpses of crypto use in El Salvador. Yet its minute use versus traditional remittances suggests the cryptocurrency is still a niche tool for Salvadorans.

Chainalysis, which tracks crypto flows for financial firms and U.S. law enforcement, compiles geographical data by analysing web traffic and trading patterns, though the location of transactions can be obscured by virtual private networks.

El Salvador data for October-January was not available.


Bitcoin transfers in Central America

REMITTANCE RELIANCE

In its latest report, the World Bank found that for the first three months of 2021, remittances to El Salvador jumped a third year-on-year. Some 95% come from Salvadorans working in the United States, it said.

Bitcoin, in theory, offers a quick and cheap way to send money across borders without relying on traditional and often costly remittance channels. Yet its relative complexity and lack of infrastructure for converting to dollars is widely seen as hampering its use.

While El Salvador sees bitcoin as a useful way for citizens overseas to send funds home, major remittance firms are cautious about offering cryptocurrency services.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's said on Friday that El Salvador's bitcoin law may imperil a deal on a funding programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The move "carries risks for the financial system, the stability of the country's monetary regime and signals a lack of a coherent economic framework," Moody's said.

The IMF warned on Thursday it had economic and legal concerns over El Salvador's law, widening spreads on the country's bonds.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 5.13% 33702.31 Real-time Quote.35.84%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 5.09% 40827.64 Real-time Quote.34.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aELON MUSK : Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
RE
10:31aStocks dance around new highs as markets await Fed
RE
10:31aS&P 500 dips from record closing high as focus shifts to Fed meet
RE
10:25aRefile-morgan stanley believes it can capture more of the $8 trillion its clients have at other financial firms -co-president
RE
10:25aMorgan stanley's e*trade added more than 5.5 million new self directed relationships (not assets) to firm's platform
RE
10:25aRefile-morgan stanley co-president, head of wealth management speaking at bank's virtual conference
RE
10:24aEXCLUSIVE : El Salvador bitcoin transfers soar, but still a fraction of dollar remittances
RE
10:21aEU starts sale of first bond backing recovery fund
RE
10:21aGE, Safran venture to develop open-bladed jet engine
RE
10:18aManaging Bank of England's trillion-pound balance sheet a major issue, says Bailey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin climbs near $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4'Meme stock' rally pauses, Redditors focus on biotech stocks
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS