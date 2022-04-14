Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns

04/14/2022 | 10:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sime Darby Plantation's logo seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Italian confectionary giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the U.S. customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and for Malaysia.

Labour practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by U.S. customs over forced labour allegations.

Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.

"On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice," Ferrero told Reuters by email.

"Ferrero will comply with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision," it said.

Although Ferrero buys relatively little of the edible oil from Sime Darby, its move - following similar halts by Hershey Co and General Mills Inc last year - is a further reputational blow for Sime Darby and for Malaysia, which faces mounting allegations of labour abuses of migrant workers in various industries.

Sime Darby told Reuters it has taken steps in the area of human rights and that all its stakeholders who are committed to sustainability can be assured of its commitment and leadership in the industry. Ferrero is not a customer, it added.

"We are also in regular communication with all key stakeholders, particularly customers who have their own commitments," it said.

Ferrero, responding to queries this week from Reuters about suppliers receiving its requests to stop buying from Sime Darby, said it does not buy directly from the Malaysian firm, which it said supplies 0.25% of its palm oil volumes.

Following a 2020 decision that indicated "forced labour indicators" at Sime Darby, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in January it had sufficient evidence of forced labour and that the firm's goods were subject to seizure.

Ferrero said its products and brands in the United States had stopped sourcing from Sime Darby in January 2021.

Sime Darby, seen as the leader in sustainably produced palm oil, has promised "sweeping changes" to its governance and some labour practices following the U.S. finding.

Palm oil is one of the world's cheapest and fastest-growing vegetable oils, used in products from food to cosmetics to biodiesel. But the industry has faced scrutiny over the years for widespread deforestation in Southeast Asia and exploitation of migrant workers.

Migrant workers from countries like Indonesia, India and Bangladesh account for around 80% of the palm oil labour force in Malaysia, the world's biggest producer of the commodity after neighbouring Indonesia.

Ferrero says it uses only certified sustainable palm oil. It sources 85% of its palm oil from Malaysia, which traditionally has a better reputation for its sustainability than Indonesia.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 1.58% 1430 End-of-day quote.27.37%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.41% 19.2 Real-time Quote.1.81%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 0.34% 70.92 Delayed Quote.5.25%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. 0.62% 32.7 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aJapan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aJapan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target
RE
12:07aTaiwan's security has a global impact, senior U.S. lawmaker tells island's president
RE
12:05aJapan to boost investment role in upstream LNG projects
RE
04/14Japan to boost investment role in upstream LNG projects
RE
04/14Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
RE
04/14China's new home prices stalled in March month-on-month
RE
04/14China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, but markets expect more easing
RE
04/14Japan's cenbank is not aiming to manipulate currency, PM says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
2Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
3Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
4BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy
5Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for free speec..

HOT NEWS