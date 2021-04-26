Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: German government revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong fourth-quarter - source

04/26/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January, a source said, adding that the upward revision was justified by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

The source added that the government expected Europe's largest economy to expand by 3.6% in 2022.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark John and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aEXCLUSIVE : German government revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong fourth-quarter - source
RE
06:12aANALYSIS : Fed's 'maximum employment' push may fall short in post-pandemic economy
RE
06:09aLundin sells its first 'carbon neutral' oil as climate activism grows
RE
06:00aShippers push for CP Railway to win bidding war for Kansas City Southern
RE
06:00a'DESCENT INTO HELL' : Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti
RE
06:00aU.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits
RE
06:00aFewer waiters, more scientists if pandemic job trends stick, U.S. study shows
RE
05:58aTESLA  : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
RE
05:52aChina says invited by IAEA to join group over Japan's Fukushima water plan
RE
05:51aCorn around 8-year highs on tightening world supplies, wheat up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
4SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips lifts 2021 forecast as Q1 sales soar amid pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ