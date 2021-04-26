Exclusive: German government revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong fourth-quarter - source
04/26/2021 | 06:15am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5%, compared with the 3% growth it was expecting back in January, a source said, adding that the upward revision was justified by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.
The source added that the government expected Europe's largest economy to expand by 3.6% in 2022.
