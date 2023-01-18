Exclusive-Germany forecast to narrowly escape recession in 2023 - source
01/18/2023 | 06:17am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is expected to narrowly avoid recession this year with price-adjusted growth of 0.2%, a source said on Wednesday citing non-finalised estimates from the government's draft annual economic report.
The government now expects inflation of 6.0% in 2023 versus its previous forecast of 7.0%, according to the draft report, the source said.
