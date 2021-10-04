Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Germany seeks regulatory assurances from Nord Stream 2, can't rule out operational start soon

10/04/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has asked Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG to provide assurances that the controversial pipeline meets regulatory requirements when it enters service, it said, adding it cannot be ruled out that operations could start soon.

"The Federal Network Agency today requested Nord Stream 2 AG to provide information and, if necessary, evidence that all regulatory requirements will be met in the context of operating the pipeline," Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) said in a statement.

"This relates in particular to issues of non-discriminatory network access and the integration of the interconnector into the German market area."

BNetzA, which has until early January to certify the pipeline, said it made the request as it could not be ruled out that operations could start shortly.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18pEXCLUSIVE : Germany seeks regulatory assurances from Nord Stream 2, can't rule out operational start soon
RE
02:17pCanada formally invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute
RE
02:15pState Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers
RE
02:15pU.s. state department says u.s. is reviewing findings of pandora papers investigation, not in position to comment on specifics
RE
02:02pSenator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers
RE
01:54pFacebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage
RE
01:50pEuro zone ministers expect inflation to slow in 2022
RE
01:50pMost Irish concerns met in updated global tax deal - Deputy PM
RE
01:41pAnalysis-World Bank, IMF face long-term damage after data rigging scandal
RE
01:41pWorld Bank, IMF face long-term damage after data rigging scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS