Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document

04/25/2022 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The skyline is pictured at the end of the first day under a partial lock down of the city by authorities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government is set to hike its inflation forecast for this year to 6.1% due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, up from 3.3% it had forecast in January, according to government document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Berlin, which is due to present its spring economic forecasts on Wednesday, sees consumer price growth easing to 2.8% in 2023, the document showed.

German annual inflation rose to its highest level in more than 40 years in March as prices of natural gas and oil products soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and gas and electricity bills for German households signing new contracts hit a record high last month.

Germany's ruling coalition announced relief measures last month worth roughly 16 billion euro ($17.2 billion) to help consumers cope with soaring energy costs and to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

April inflation data is due to be published on Thursday.

The German government's spring forecasts see consumer spending jumping by 9.7% this year, 0.6 percentage points more than forecast in January, the document showed. In 2023, consumer spending will grow more slowly at a rate of 4.8%.

Berlin meanwhile sees the savings rate shrinking to 10.9% from 15.0% last year.

A survey showed last week that one in 10 consumers in Germany were dipping into their savings to shoulder rising costs. Especially younger consumers aged 25 to 34 were more likely to say they were saving less or had taken out loans to help pay their bills.

The sharp rise in energy prices is also hitting companies. An Ifo survey published on Monday showed that nearly half of German companies planned to reduce investments due to rising energy costs.

German business morale unexpectedly rose slightly in April, following a big drop in March, as companies were less pessimistic after the economy appeared resilient following the initial shock of the war in Ukraine.

However, the government's spring forecasts show that the unemployment rate is expected to decline to 5.0% this year from 5.7% in 2021 and to remain stable next year.

The government is also set to cut on Wednesday its growth expectations for Europe's biggest economy for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6%, a source had told Reuters on Friday. Berlin sees growth picking up slightly to 2.5% in 2023, the source had said.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark John, Paul Carrel and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aFirst all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
RE
06:52aChinese regulator to launch anti-monopoly campaign
RE
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
06:43aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

HOT NEWS