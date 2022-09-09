Exclusive-Global standards body approves new merchant code for gun sellers
09/09/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
(Reuters) - An international standards body has approved the creation of a new merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.
At a meeting this week a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a "merchant category code" for firearms stores, a spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)