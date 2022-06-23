Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Harris meets Democratic attorneys general as White House gears up for abortion ruling

06/23/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits small business, Dream Big Children's Center, in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet a group of seven Democratic attorneys general on Thursday, a White House official said, to discuss the defense to a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights in the country.

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion - potentially paving the way to about half of the 50 U.S. states banning or heavily restricting the procedure.

The White House meeting offers a peek into the preparations underway before the ruling comes out and ahead of the state-level abortion battles that are widely expected to play out. The meeting will be attended by the attorneys general of Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington state, the official, who did not wish to be identified told Reuters.

State attorneys general have considerable influence over rules in their state and Democratic attorneys general have pledged to hold the line if Roe falls. They are expected to have unprecedented influence over the future of abortion access and will form the first line of defense for the Biden administration fighting to preserve abortion rights at the state level.

"She (Harris) will amplify actions they are taking as models for other states," the official said.

For example, in Washington state, attorney general Bob Ferguson has called on the state's medical licensing authorities to publicly state that they will not disqualify health care providers from practicing in the state solely because they have performed abortions in states where it has become illegal.

In Delaware, attorney general Kathleen Jennings sued to block a town from requiring an abortion clinic to hold burials for fetal remains at the patient's expense.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) is preparing to spend millions to elect candidates who support abortion rights, including in Republican-led states that are likely to ban almost all abortions if Roe is overturned.

In May, a draft opinion indicating the
court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked. https://reut.rs/39NTwlQ

As the court gets closer to issuing a final ruling on the case, expected in late June, Harris has leaned into the topic aggressively. She has been among the most outspoken abortion rights voices in the Biden administration - a topic that remains a complicated one for President Biden.

Biden, a lifelong Catholic, was opposed to Roe in the early days of his career and has only later come to embrace abortion rights. He made forceful comments after the draft opinion was revealed but up to that point he had never said the word "abortion" aloud as president.

On Wednesday, Harris convened a meeting with a diverse group of stakeholders on the issue of abortion rights that included patients and health care providers, reproductive rights advocates, faith leaders, constitutional and privacy experts.

"We must be ready to stand as an united front when this decision comes down," Harris said. "Part of what we will do as a coalition is make clear ... how Roe will impact privacy rights across the board."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aChina, HK stocks rise on tech, Beijing support boost
RE
12:40aGovt panel member says BOJ's yield cap causing 'negative spiral' of yen falls
RE
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Still Grim as Powell -2-
DJ
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Still Grim as Powell Reinforces Need to Tame Inflation
DJ
12:21aAustralian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
RE
12:20aMaxwell deserves 30- to 55-year prison term - U.S. prosecutors
RE
12:12aJapan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
RE
12:10aChina to launch new derivatives to help small cap investors hedge risks
RE
12:09aThai domestic car sales up 15.71% y/y in May
RE
06/22Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
2Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
3PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
4Products that create value and reduce the ecological footprint
5Gold dips after Fed chief reaffirms inflation fight

HOT NEWS