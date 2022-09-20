Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Investigation into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer- sources

09/20/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man stands next to a screen with the logo of Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) at the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An independent investigation found evidence that the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) chief, Mauricio Claver-Carone, engaged in an intimate relationship with a staffer, in a review by an outside firm prompted by whistleblower allegations, two sources briefed on the probe told Reuters.

The report also cited examples of abuse of power by Claver-Carone, including his dismissal of some bank employees that investigators believed were in retaliation for various personal conflicts, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is still under way.

The relationship involved a senior staffer who previously worked with Claver-Carone at the White House under former President Donald Trump, the investigation concluded, according to two sources with knowledge of the findings. Reuters has not seen a copy of the report.

A relationship between Claver-Carone and someone he directly managed at the bank would appear to violate the IDB's ethics code.

In a statement, Claver-Carone said the findings of the investigation did not "substantiate the false and anonymous allegations."

"I would welcome the opportunity to officially respond to the investigation's findings," he added.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Andrea Shalal in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Cassandra Garrison and Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54p'Brazen scheme' stole $250 million from pandemic child food program, U.S. says
RE
01:53pU.S. Senator Manchin to unveil energy permitting measure on Wednesday
RE
01:50pExclusive-Investigation into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer- sources
RE
01:48pMore than 560 port operatives, maintenance engineers at england'…
RE
01:47pECB's Lagarde raises prospect of rate hikes beyond neutral level
RE
01:47pPuerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised
RE
01:40pRussian aluminium giant Rusal mulls selling directly on LME - Bloomberg News
RE
01:34pMACRON : Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
RE
01:32pScholz 'irritated'" about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China
RE
01:30pFord tumbles 11% after inflation warning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline
5Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..

HOT NEWS