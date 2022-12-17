Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exclusive-L3Harris nears $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

12/17/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of L3Harris is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - L3Harris Technologies Inc is nearing a $4.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 10 months after the latter's $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp fell through, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Lockheed Martin walked away from its deal with Aerojet in February after antitrust regulators sued to block it, arguing that allowing the El Segundo, California-based company to be taken over by its biggest customer would have severely disadvantaged Lockheed Martin's rivals.

L3Harris is a defense contractor that is mostly a competitor rather than a customer of Aerojet. Aerojet's solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion systems would help L3Harris expand its space defense systems and precision munitions businesses.

L3Harris outbid General Electric Co in the final stages of a sale process for Aerojet with a $58-per-share offer, one of the sources said. An agreement could be announced as early as Monday, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Spokespeople for Aerojet, L3Harris and General Electric did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York and Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Carnevali and Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.79% 54.89 Delayed Quote.17.39%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.47% 77.65 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.63% 481.79 Delayed Quote.34.71%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pIran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
RE
05:03pFamed Los Angeles mountain lion euthanized due to injuries, illness
RE
04:30pFrench growth to slow sharply in 2023 - central bank
RE
04:25pExclusive-L3Harris nears $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
RE
04:21pPeru president urges Congress to bring elections forward amid deadly protests
RE
04:17pGerman police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds heist
RE
04:06pPeru's President urges Congress to bring elections forward
RE
03:54pIran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
RE
03:06pPolish PM and ruling party boss send mixed signals on court reform
RE
02:51pSam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
2Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
3Exploding grenade launcher a gift from Ukraine, Polish police chief say..
4Russia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
5German police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds ..

HOT NEWS