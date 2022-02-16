Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Lithuania warns banks of cyber attacks, power cuts amid fears of war in Ukraine

02/16/2022 | 06:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New governor of Lithuanian central bank Simkus poses in Vilnius

(Reuters) - Lithuania's central bank has told the country's banks to prepare for power cuts and cyberattacks as Russia's standoff with Ukraine risks spilling over into a military conflict, according to a document and two sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion.

Losing electricity and internet access are among "extreme but possible" scenarios that Lithuania's central bank told finance companies to be ready for in a letter sent to them last week and seen by Reuters.

Lithuania, as well as Baltic neighbours Latvia and Estonia, shares a common power grid with Russia run from Moscow.

"Increased geopolitical tension in the region leads to increased threats of cyber-attacks, including attacks on critical information infrastructure," the central bank warned in the letter.

The letter did not name any possible hackers. The Lithuanian central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

The warning comes as EU regulators more generally have told banks to prepare for potential Russian cyberattacks, and some financial firms conduct cyber war games to test their ability to withstand them.

Lithuanian banks should have contingency plans in place for cyber assaults such as ransomware and DDoS attacks, in which hackers try to flood a network with high volumes of data traffic, the central bank said in the letter.

It told financial firms to prepare for a breach similar to last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack that was linked to a Russian-based agency and targeted hundreds of companies and organisations.

'TO SPLIT THE WESTERN ALLIANCE'

Russia has said some of its forces surrounding Ukraine are withdrawing, but NATO has urged Moscow to show proof, saying it has seen signs there are more troops on the way.

Two Ukrainian banks, including its largest, were hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday, Ukraine's information security centre said in a statement that suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia.

Once ruled from Moscow, but now members of both NATO and the European Union, the Baltic states have tense relations with their former overlord.

Estonia blamed Russia for a cyberattack in 2007 that paralysed its internet network. The incident prompted NATO to review its readiness to defend against "cyber-warfare."

Janis Sarts, director of a NATO-affiliated think-tank in Riga, said Russia could use cyberattacks and disruptions to energy supplies in the Baltics and across the West "to try to split the Western alliance and to try to create internal pressures for western governments."

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Riga; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Andrius Sytas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION 1.55% 13.74 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.70% 74.9041 Delayed Quote.2.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aMali has defaulted on over 53 billion franc cfa ($93 million) in…
RE
06:46aExclusive-Paraguay soy crushers, hit by drought, risk running out of beans
RE
06:44aGerman FinMin expects G20 to address international financial stability
RE
06:44aExclusive-Lithuania warns banks of cyber attacks, power cuts amid fears of war in Ukraine
RE
06:43aFTSE Edges Lower, 10Y Gilt Yield Falls After Soft Reaction to Inflation Data
DJ
06:42aFactbox - UK inflation at 30-year high - what's changed since 1992?
RE
06:42aRussian pullout meets NATO scepticism, Ukraine defence website still hacked
RE
06:38aScotland to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
RE
06:33aVaar Energi shares fall after $7.9 billion Eni spin-off
RE
06:32aChina's 'common prosperity' drive positive for wealth management industry - UBS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Stocks rally, seizing on Ukraine de-escalation signs
3Ericsson shares fall 9% on Iraq corruption probe
4U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
5IBERDROLA SA : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS