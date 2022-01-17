Log in
Exclusive - Major U.S. airline CEOs urge action to avoid 'catastrophic' 5G flight disruptions

01/17/2022 | 01:08pm EST
Southwest airlines flight lands in San Diego as 5G talks continue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis Wednesday when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service.

"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others to the White House, Transportation Department, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission. "This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers

would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays."

Action is urgent, they added in the letter also signed by UPS Airlines, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express. "To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -4.40% 18.49 Delayed Quote.2.95%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.80% 40.31 Delayed Quote.3.15%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.56% 256.22 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -1.79% 14.85 Delayed Quote.4.28%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 0.07% 45.82 Delayed Quote.6.96%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -2.97% 46.74 Delayed Quote.6.76%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -1.87% 206.54 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.45% 53.28 Delayed Quote.2.54%
HOT NEWS