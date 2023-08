MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico rules out modifying a decree on genetically modified (GM) corn ahead of a dispute settlement panel requested by the United States through the USMCA trade pact, Mexican economy minister Raquel Buenrostro told Reuters on Monday.

Buenrostro's comments come after the United States last week escalated its objections to the restrictions imposed by Mexico on imports of GM corn and requested a dispute settlement panel under the North American trade pact.

