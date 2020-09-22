Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Mexico to hold off on possible new energy reform until next year - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his second state of the union address at National Palace in Mexico City

Mexico's president asked regulators on Tuesday to help strengthen state oil firm Pemex and power company CFE using existing laws, but added he could seek energy reforms next year if required to meet his goals, two sources said.

The sources, who were present at the closed-door meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the country's energy regulators to avoid issuing permits that would prevent private competitors to Pemex and CFE from expanding their footprint in the country.

The leftist energy nationalist also expressed his wish to refinance the massive debt loads shouldered by both of the state-run energy giants, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos and Comision Federal de Electricidad, the sources said.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Adriana Barrera

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.91% 41.38 Delayed Quote.-35.03%
WTI -0.68% 39.427 Delayed Quote.-34.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aMalaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% year-on-year, more than forecast
RE
12:05aHuawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman
RE
12:04aBOJ's Kuroda says FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals
RE
09/23Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y/y, more than forecast
RE
09/22China will boost investment in strategic industries - state planner
RE
09/22Indonesia c.bank policy to remain accommodative amid limited recovery
RE
09/22Thai August exports fall 7.94% year-on-year, smaller drop than forecast
RE
09/22Soybeans slips for third day on U.S. harvest pressure, wheat eases
RE
09/22China's Ant takes another step towards $35 billion IPO with registration move
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB) CEO, CHAIRMAN REPORTEDLY KNEW OF VULNERABILITY TO MONEY LAUNDERING, HAG..
3TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Russia's Yandex in talks to buy online bank Tinkoff for $5.5 billion
4ALPHABET INC. : Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday
5Surge in U.S. pork exports to China led by Brazil's JBS, China's WH Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group