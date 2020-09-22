Exclusive: Mexico to hold off on possible new energy reform until next year - sources

The sources, who were present at the closed-door meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the country's energy regulators to avoid issuing permits that would prevent private competitors to Pemex and CFE from expanding their footprint in the country.

The leftist energy nationalist also expressed his wish to refinance the massive debt loads shouldered by both of the state-run energy giants, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos and Comision Federal de Electricidad, the sources said.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

