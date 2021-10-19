Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Myanmar, with $6 billion in foreign reserves, is doing utmost to stabilise currency -minister

10/19/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Workers count Myanmar's kyat banknotes at the office of a local bank in Yangon

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military-appointed authorities are doing their utmost to stabilise the kyat currency and support an economy in crisis since a coup in February, a cabinet minister told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming the woe partly on foreign backers of opponents.

Inflation in the southeast Asian nation has soared more than 5% since the military took power and its foreign reserves stand equivalent to 11 trillion kyat, or $6.04 billion at the central bank's official rate, Aung Naing Oo, the junta's investment minister, said in a rare interview.

He attributed Myanmar's economic troubles to sabotage by opponents of the military, a strategy he said was backed by some foreign countries, without identifying them.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aGold climbs 1% as dollar, treasury yields ease
RE
05:07aU.s. crude oil futures rise $1 to $83.44 a barrel
RE
05:06aOil prices rise on China energy demand concerns
RE
05:00aPension, health costs to dwarf COVID debt legacy in long term -OECD
RE
04:59aWorld stocks at 1-month high as bond yields soften
RE
04:59aBILL GATES : Britain strikes green investment partnership with Bill Gates
RE
04:56aCleaning products maker McBride warns of H1 loss as costs soar
RE
04:56aEXCLUSIVE : Myanmar, with $6 billion in foreign reserves, is doing utmost to stabilise currency -minister
RE
04:52aSterling hits four-week high vs dollar as rate hike anticipation builds
RE
04:49aWorld top LNG exporter Qatar forms ministry of environment and climate change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2China Evergrande makes onshore coupon payment - sources
3Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
4Ericsson Net Profit Beats Despite China Sales Drop and Supply-Chain Iss..
5ING Groep N : Progress on share buyback programme

HOT NEWS