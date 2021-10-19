Exclusive: Myanmar, with $6 billion in foreign reserves, is doing utmost to stabilise currency -minister

Inflation in the southeast Asian nation has soared more than 5% since the military took power and its foreign reserves stand equivalent to 11 trillion kyat, or $6.04 billion at the central bank's official rate, Aung Naing Oo, the junta's investment minister, said in a rare interview.

He attributed Myanmar's economic troubles to sabotage by opponents of the military, a strategy he said was backed by some foreign countries, without identifying them.

