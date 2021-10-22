Exclusive Networks S.A.: Press release regarding the latest information on stabilization activities and the end-of stabilization information

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

I. Latest information on stabilization activities

Exclusive Networks S.A. (“Exclusive Networks”), has received notification that J.P. Morgan AG, acting as stabilizing manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Exclusive Networks on Euronext Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) of the following securities:

Issuer: Exclusive Networks Securities: Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.08 euro (ISIN: FR0014005DA7) Offering Size: 18,295,307 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer Price: 20 euros per ordinary share Market: Euronext Paris Stabilization Manager: J.P. Morgan AG

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation (the "Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052") with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, Exclusive Networks, on the basis of the information disclosed by J.P. Morgan AG, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by J.P. Morgan AG as stabilization agent between 15 October 2021 and 22 October 2021.

Execution

Date Intermediary Buy/ Number of shares Average

Transaction price

(in euros) Lowest/Highest

(in euros) Aggregate

amount

(in euros) Stabilisation

Trading

Venue Sell/ Transfer 15-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 431 € 20.000000 20 / 20 € 8,620 Euronext Paris 18-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 19-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 4,453 € 20.000000 20 / 20 € 89,060 Euronext Paris 20-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 4,037 € 20.000000 20 / 20 € 80,740 Euronext Paris 21-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 9,221 € 19.994427 19.95 / 20 € 184,369 Euronext Paris 22-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG Buy 5,831 € 19.994900 19.96 / 20 € 116,590 Euronext Paris

The detailed list of transactions is available on Exclusive Networks' website in the section dedicated to the IPO (www.exclusive-networks-ir.com/ipo).

This press release is issued also on behalf of J.P. Morgan AG pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

II. End-of stabilization information

In accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, J.P. Morgan, AG, acting as stabilizing agent, declares that it carried out stabilization operations on Euronext Paris as part of the Exclusive Networks initial public offering.

The stabilization period began on 23 September 2021 (following the publication of the results of the offering by Exclusive Networks) and ended on 22 October 2021.

Stabilization transactions were carried out within the following price ranges:

Execution Date Intermediary Transaction price ranges Stabilization

Trading Venue Lowest Price

(in euros Highest Price

(in euros) 23-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 17.7660 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 24-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 18.9720 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 27-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.9000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 28-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 29-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 30-Sep-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.9820 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 01-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 04-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 05-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 06-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 07-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 08-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.8600 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 11-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.8020 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 12-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.9000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 13-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.8500 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 14-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 15-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 18-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG - - Euronext Paris 19-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 20-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 20.0000 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 21-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.9520 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris 22-Oct-21 J.P. Morgan AG € 19.9600 € 20.0000 Euronext Paris

In addition, J.P. Morgan AG, as stabilizing agent, acting on its own and on behalf of the Managers, exercised in part the over-allotment option to purchase an aggregate 319,097 additional existing shares from Everest UK HoldCo Limited (259,811 shares) and HTIVB (59,286 shares), at the initial public offering price of €20.00 per share.

As a result, the total number of Exclusive Networks shares offered in its initial public offering amounts to 18,614,404 shares, thereby increasing the total offering size to €372,288,080. After exercise of the over-allotment option, the free float will represent approximately 20.3% of Exclusive Networks' share capital.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.

Exclusive Networks excels by combining global scale with local execution. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers across five continents and in over 150 countries, Exclusive Networks, headquartered in France, offers a “global scale, local sale” model. This model enhances performance in local operations by providing both global and local support. This approach has enabled Exclusive Networks to (i) develop one of the world's broadest portfolios of cybersecurity solutions from over 240 leading vendors and (ii) develop a worldwide customer base, consisting of over 18,000 VARs, SIs, Telcos and MSPs, indirectly serving more than 110,000 end-customers. Over the period from 2018 to 2020, Exclusive Networks engaged in business in more than 124 countries.

Exclusive Networks’ approach enables vendors to adopt a simple and agile go-to-market model in relation to their cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, while benefitting from Exclusive Networks’ local expertise and market knowledge in each jurisdiction where it operates. Exclusive Networks’ scale is equally important to its customers as their own end-users may be located in multiple regions of the world. In addition, Exclusive Networks helps its customers through its expertise in vendor selection as cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions become ever more complicated and keep evolving in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats.

