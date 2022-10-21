Exclusive-Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada's carbon capture credits

After the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which included massive tax credits to develop carbon capture and storage there, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been seeking an increase to what was promised in the April federal budget.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has told oil and gas companies to look to Alberta's government, saying it has yet to do its fair share, said the sources.

Alberta's Energy ministry says the ball is in Ottawa's court.

"We are strongly urging Ottawa to expand the proposed investment tax credit to meet or exceed the Inflation Reduction Act - otherwise, carbon capture investments will be drawn south of the border," ministry spokesperson Alex Puddifant said.

