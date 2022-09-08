Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Peru economy can grow target-busting 4.3% next year, finance minister says

09/08/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Lima from Pescadores beach in the Chorrillos district of Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru can achieve economic growth of 4.3% in 2023, beating official forecasts that are already optimistic, thanks to a new economic package, Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said on Thursday.

"We are talking about around 4.3% (growth)," Burneo told Reuters in an interview, a previously unreported figure that comes after the government unveiled an economic package that he says will significantly boost the economy.

"The results depend on things like how long Congress takes to approve our package," Burneo added.

The bullish expectations build on already optimistic forecasts. Peru's finance ministry said in August that the country would grow 3.5% in 2023, much higher than the average estimate of 2.8% as compiled by Refinitiv.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Burneo said he wants to facilitate new mines and expansions. He has met with Newmont Mining Corp and plans to do so again, he added, in hopes of securing its $2 bln Yanacocha Sulfuros project.

Burneo has made boosting economic growth his key priority amid a slowdown in global conditions. He unveiled a package on Thursday that includes subsidies, cash transfers and higher public spending.

Peru's economy has also been impacted by political turmoil under President Pedro Castillo, who campaigned on a far-left platform that spooked investors before he moderated it once in office.

Burneo himself is a center-left economist who has served as a central bank board member and former economics vice minister.

He added that the ministry's current forecast of 3.3% growth for this year is "prudent" and could come in higher thanks to the initial impact of his economic package.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino in Lima; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.45% 1708.81 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.95% 4939.45 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 0.09% 42.39 Delayed Quote.-31.72%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.44% 1001.51 Real-time Quote.-5.51%
SILVER 0.48% 18.52 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pAmplify Energy to pay $5 million to settle criminal charges over California oil spill
RE
10:53pMexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus
RE
10:49pU.S. evaluating need for further SPR oil releases after October -Granholm
RE
10:44pCharles' succession stirs Caribbean calls to remove monarch as head of state
RE
10:42pMichigan's top court orders question on abortion rights to be put on state's November ballot
RE
10:36pDollar Gains 0.25% to 144.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
10:36pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1504 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:36pEuro Lost 0.09% to $0.9999 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 101.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:31pDogecoin Lost 0.96% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5ECB promises more rate hikes after unprecedented increase

HOT NEWS