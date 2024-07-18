JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo will appoint Thomas Djiwandono, President-elect Prabowo Subianto's nephew and adviser for fiscal issues, as a deputy finance minister later on Thursday, two sources told Reuters.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the information.

Djiwandono, the presidential office, the finance ministry, and officials with Prabowo's Gerindra political party did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by John Mair)