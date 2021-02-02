Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Private equity firm bids for Come-by-Chance refinery, with plans to convert to renewable fuels

02/02/2021 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Cresta Fund Management has offered to buy a majority stake in North Atlantic Refining, owner of the idled Canadian Come-by-Chance refinery, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The Dallas-based firm said in a letter dated Jan. 22 it would look to convert the refinery to renewable fuel production. The Newfoundland refinery has been shut since March, one of numerous refineries across the United States and Canada that have halted operations due to coronavirus-induced demand destruction.

Several refiners since then have announced plans to convert their operations to renewable fuels production to remain viable as both nations try to reduce emissions.

Canada's Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) will require carbon-intensity reduction targets set for each fuel starting in 2022 and is projected to increase renewable fuel demand.

Cresta Fund Management declined to comment. North Atlantic Refining could not be reached for comment.

The refinery, operated by North Atlantic Refinery Ltd (NARL) and New York-based investment firm Silverpeak, is actively searching for a new owner.

"We have a track record of successfully acquiring similar businesses and have the market knowledge and resources necessary to smooth the diligence process and ensure a successful transition," the letter said.

In January, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador agreed to give NARL a total of C$16.6 million ($13 million) to keep the 135,000 barrel-per-day plant idled while the owner seeks a new capital partner.     

Come-by-Chance has been looking for a new owner since Irving Oil backed away from a purchase and share agreement in October. 

The trading unit of Russia's Lukoil plans to remove crude oil it has stored at Come-by-Chance, Reuters reported last week. Lukoil's Litasco unit is its primary crude supplier.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pEXCLUSIVE : Private equity firm bids for Come-by-Chance refinery, with plans to convert to renewable fuels
RE
02:35pRecord 3.4 million new businesses open in Brazil last year -Economy Ministry
RE
02:34pRobinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says It's Time For Real Time Settlement
RE
02:33pOil jumps 2%, hits highest in a year as producers limit supply
RE
02:25pBiden to issue executive order requiring review of critical supply chains -sources
RE
02:25pPresident joe biden will issue an executive order requiring the government to review critical supply chains -sources
RE
02:24pSteven Cohen's Point72 raises $1.5 bln - Bloomberg News
RE
02:11pWhole Foods must face lawsuit over its honey graham crackers
RE
02:10pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE Thanks Senate Ag Committee for Raising Biofuel Issues, Expresses Approval of Vilsack for USDA Secretary
PU
02:05pRussian foreign ministry tells west not to meddle in its sovereign affairs - ria
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
5WRAPUP 7-Selling overwhelms GameStop and other Reddit-favored stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ