Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources

03/25/2022 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Gazprom has asked India's largest gas transmitter GAIL (India) to pay for gas imports in euros instead of dollars, two sources said, in a sign the Russian energy giant seeks to wean itself away from the U.S. currency in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

GAIL has a long-term gas import deal with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore to annually buy 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and has been settling trade with Gazprom in dollars.

GAIL, which imports and distributes gas, also operates India's largest gas pipeline network.

Last week, Gazprom wrote to GAIL requesting that the company settle payments for gas purchases in euros instead of dollars, the sources familiar with the matter said, adding the state-run Indian firm is still examining the request.

"GAIL doesn't see any problem in settling payment in euros as European countries are paying for their imports in euros," said one of the sources.

The sources said that sanctions might not hit payments in euros because GAIL's contract is with a Singapore unit of Gazprom.

Gazprom and GAIL did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

Western sanctions have dealt a crippling blow to Russia's economy, but the European Union, which relies on Russian oil and gas, has stopped short of placing curbs on energy imports and continues to pay in euros.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, the world's largest gas producer, will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles.

India, however, has refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, although it has called for an end to violence in Ukraine, and it has not banned Russian oil and gas imports, unlike several Western countries.

In fact, Indian companies are snapping up Russian oil as it is available at a deep discount after some companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow.

The sources said that so far Gazprom is supplying the volumes committed to under its contract with GAIL.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -1.56% 17.72 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.70% 116.72 Delayed Quote.51.78%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.41% 6206.032 Real-time Quote.-1.15%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.63% 261.6818 Delayed Quote.46.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.62% 97.75 Delayed Quote.29.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aWall Street opens flat after tech-driven rally
RE
09:35aPot producers lift Toronto index
RE
09:33aExclusive-Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources
RE
09:25aSri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak
RE
09:23aEU's biggest economy Germany blocked Russian coal ban, sources say
RE
09:22aGlobal equity funds gain big inflows after three weeks of outflows
RE
09:20aRussia warns of bankruptcies globally if countries refuse to pay roubles for gas - RIA
RE
09:20aRussian foreign ministry says refusal to buy russian gas for r…
RE
09:20aGold poised for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven demand
RE
09:20aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
3Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
4China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
5U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..

HOT NEWS