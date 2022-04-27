Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022 -document

04/27/2022 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows letters arranged to read

(Reuters) -Russia may see its oil production fall by as much as 17% in 2022, an economy ministry's document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, as the country struggles with Western sanctions.

The United States has banned Russian oil imports, while Western sanctions against Russian banks and vessels had crippled the oil trade, one of Moscow's key sources of revenue. The European Union is also considering fully banning Russian oil.

The scale of the production decline would be the most significant since the 1990s when the oil industry suffered from underinvestment.

Russian oil output started to decline in March and had fallen by around 7.5% by mid-April.

Oil production in Russia recovered last year following a decline in 2021, its first annual fall since 2008, due to fallout from the pandemic.

The International Energy Agency has said the impact of sanctions and buyers' aversion to Russian oil would take full effect from May onwards.

According to the document, Russian oil output may decline to between 433.8 million and 475.3 million tonnes (between 8.68 million and 9.5 million barrels per day) in 2022 from 524 million tonnes in 2021.

That would be the lowest since 2003, when Russian oil output stood at 421 million tonnes.

The ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to forge closer energy ties with Asia and diversify energy supplies away from Europe.

Exports of oil and gas are also expected to fall this year, the document showed.

Oil exports are seen declining to between 213.3 million and 228.3 million tonnes (4.27 million to 4.57 million bpd) from 231 million tonnes in 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aLimping pope again appeals for peace in Ukraine
RE
05:39aExclusive-Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022 -document
RE
05:37aRussian forces pummel Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol steel plant - mayoral aide
RE
05:28aMalaysia to lift more COVID curbs, eases mask mandate
RE
05:27aRussia's GDP decline could hit 12.4% this year, economy ministry document shows
RE
05:21aStrong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs
RE
05:20aSinopec Q1 net income jumps 25% on high oil prices
RE
05:16aIndia power minister tells states to step up coal impo…
RE
05:16aGerman Government Stops Chinese Takeover of Local Ventilator Manufacturer, Handelsblatt Reports
DJ
05:15aTunisia detains crew of ship that sank off its coast this month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low, stocks down again on mixed earnings
4Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength
5Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war

HOT NEWS