Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-SIGNA Sports United in talks to go public through SPAC deal -sources

04/08/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Signa is pictured on a building nearby the Karstadt sport department store, in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Sporting goods retailer SIGNA Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank check company in a deal that could value the firm at up to $4 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

SIGNA Sports United is working with several banks, including Citigroup Inc, on a potential transaction and is in preliminary talks with special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), including Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, the people said.

Shares of Yucaipa rose as much as 4.4% on the news before paring gains to close 0.3% higher.

SIGNA Sports United is also nearing a deal to buy Britain-based online sporting goods store Wiggle, which is owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, the people said.

No agreements have been reached and there is no guarantee that deals will materialise, they added.

SIGNA and Wiggle declined to comment. Citigroup and Yucaipa were not immediately available for comment.

SIGNA Sports United explored a stock market listing in 2018 at a valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) but then opted for a fundraising, bringing in Asian retailers Aeon Co Ltd and Central Group as well as German insurer R+V.

SPACs raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of buying a private firm, which then automatically gets a stock market listing.

SIGNA Sports United runs firms like bicycle online shops Fahrrad.de or Bikester, outdoor gear retailer Campz and online tennis platform Tennis-Point as well as team sport shops Outfitter and Stylefile.

The company runs more than 80 Web shops in 17 countries, reaching over 4 million customers a year. The group expects sales of about $1.6 billion in its current fiscal year to September, the people said, adding this could more than double over the next four years.

($1 = 0.8394 euro)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Matthias Inverardi in DuesseldorfEditing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

By Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pNike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
RE
05:14pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:05pAmazon.com inc election shows workers voting more than 2-1 against forming first union in u.s, with over 600 of about 3,200 votes counted so far - public hearing
RE
05:03pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.52% to 19,228.87
RE
05:00pPot producer glass house group to go public by merging with mercer park brand acquisition corp in over $1 bln deal- sources
RE
04:56pNike says it has settled its lawsuit against mschf, which makes 'satan shoes', and that mschf has agreed to a voluntary recall to buy back the shoes
RE
04:55pExclusive-SIGNA Sports United in talks to go public through SPAC deal -sources
RE
04:54pAmazon union election tally starts, turnout 55%
RE
04:53pCanada proposes tighter mortgage stress test as home prices surge
RE
04:51pKPS to buy Crown Holdings' EMEA unit for $2.7 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ