Exclusive: Setting up national coal reserve no longer priority for Germany - sources

05/10/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Aerial view of a dry bulk terminal with coal along the river Rhine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is moving away from its plan to establish a strategic national coal reserve, sources from the government and industry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan is no longer a priority for the Economy Ministry following a meeting to sound out utilities on the matter, they said. The original proposal was to have reserves for up to 90 days, according to government sources.

The sources pointed to indications that Germany, the European Union's largest coal importer, would have enough coal available to it on the world market even after an EU boycott of imports from Russia was put in place.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
