Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive - Sri Lanka picks Lazard, Clifford Chance as advisers for overseas debt restructuring - sources

05/23/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Domestic fuel lines continue due to a shortage, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo

COLOMBO/LONDON (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hired Lazard and Clifford Chance as financial and legal advisers respectively to represent the government in talks with international creditors, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The sources asked not to be named because talks are private.

A spokesman for Clifford Chance declined to comment. Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman from the cabinet didn't reply to a request for comment outside business hours.

The country is headed for a debt restructuring of over $12 billion on overseas debt as it is engulfed in a deep economic and political crisis.

The move comes after the island nation defaulted on a bond payment last week as a 30-day grace period expired.

A mix of Japanese, Chinese and Indian loans, a pile of bonds held by overseas investors and talks on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout have added complexity to the South Asian nation's worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.

The economy of the nation of 22 million people melted down after a large 2019 tax cut by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa drained government coffers and COVID-19 hit the lucrative tourism industry, leaving Colombo struggling to pay for such essentials as fuel, medicines and food.

"By far the most important thing is to what extent the government will have the political will, and the ability, to deliver on the pre-conditions for the IMF programme," said Gramercy's Co-head of Sovereign Research & Strategy Petar Atanasov.

"Governments are often willing to do the things that are required when their backs are completely against the wall."

Other factors have included heavily subsidised domestic prices of fuel and a decision to ban the import of chemical fertilisers, which devastated the agriculture sector.

A creditor group of the largest holders of Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds hired Rothschild & Co as financial adviser and White & Case as legal adviser.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Uditha Jayasinghe; additional reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Rodrigo Campos and Nick Zieminski)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Jorgelina do Rosario


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pJpmorgan exec daniel pinto says expects market volatility to rem…
RE
02:15pBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $113.55…
RE
02:15pAirbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC
RE
02:10pAramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
RE
02:09pClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say
RE
02:08pIndonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister
RE
02:06pJPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook, shares rally 7%
RE
02:04pProxy advisor urges Exxon shareholders to vote to oust CEO
RE
02:03pUkraine urges more world pressure, says it repels Russian attack on eastern city
RE
01:57pTech airbnb is closing its domestic business in china - cnbc…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS