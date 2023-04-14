This is the first bondholder proposal after the 22 million people island-nation defaulted on its debt over a year ago. The proposal is a first step to engage with the country's authorities, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because discussions are private.
Representatives for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson representing the creditor committee declined to comment.
By Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos