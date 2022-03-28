Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Sri Lanka seeks additional $1 billion credit line from India -sources

03/28/2022 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks along a beach, against the backdrop of Colombo's Financial City

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1 billion from India to import essentials amid its worst economic crisis in decades, two sources said on Monday, as the Indian foreign minister began talks with the government of its neighbour.

Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis as it struggles to pay for essential imports of food and fuel after a 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

New Delhi has indicated it would meet the request for the new line, to be used for importing essential items such as rice, wheat flour, pulses, sugar and medicines, said one of the sources briefed on the matter.

"Sri Lanka has requested an additional $1 billion credit line from India for imports of essentials," the second source said. "This will be on top of the $1 billion credit line already pledged by India."

Both sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

The finance and foreign ministries of Sri Lanka, as well as India's foreign ministry, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa signed the earlier credit line of $1 billion in the Indian capital of New Delhi this month to help pay for critical imports by the Indian Ocean island nation.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.56% 17.7 Real-time Quote.-5.61%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aExclusive-Sri Lanka seeks additional $1 billion credit line from India -sources
RE
04:38aShanghai lockdown hurts oil, bonds and yen take a beating
RE
04:37aUK govt says public sector must review Russian ties including energy contracts
RE
04:37a'Mr. Yen' Sakakibara urges Japan to intervene, hike rates if yen slips beyond 130 vs dollar
RE
04:37aJAPAN'S SAKAKIBARA : Currency intervention, boj rate hikes should…
RE
04:37aJAPAN'S SAKAKIBARA : Current weak yen positive for japan's econom…
RE
04:36aUK govt says public sector must review Russian ties including energy contracts
RE
04:36aAll Mariupol civilians must be evacuated to escape humanitarian catastrophe - mayor
RE
04:35aIndia not considering buying crude from Russia in rupees
RE
04:35aHuawei says 2021 revenue falls 29% to 636.8 bln yuan…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Quantafuel ASA | Quantafuel announces Proof of Concept for its Skive ch..
2BOJ makes rare 2nd offer to buy unlimited bonds as yields test policy l..
3China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media
4China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history
5AFR: Wienerberger AG: Release of a Financial report

HOT NEWS