Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive - U.S. Republican Senator Toomey expects Barr to be confirmed to Fed

05/23/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police patrols with his dog at the Federal Reserve in Washington

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said Monday it is likely Michael Barr will be confirmed as the Federal Reserve's Wall Street cop, although he has not yet decided on whether to support the nomination.

Asked by Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about Barr's prospects for confirmation, Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said: "I think it does look like he's likely to be confirmed."

The comments from Toomey, who led an effort to sink President Joe Biden's first nomination for the post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, are significant because it suggests Republicans will not mount a similar effort to challenge the nomination of Barr, who was a senior Treasury Department official under President Barack Obama.

Barr testified before the Banking panel last week as part of his effort to serve as the Fed's next vice chair for supervision, which would see him take on a sweeping portfolio overseeing the nation's largest banks. There, Toomey expressed some skepticism but there was little evidence of the type of concerted campaign from Republicans that ultimately forced Raskin to withdraw.

Toomey said he planned to meet with Barr again in the future before deciding how he would vote on his nomination.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; additional reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Dan Burns


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pBOSTIC : Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact
RE
02:20pUkraine urges more world pressure, says it repels Russian attack on eastern city
RE
02:20pWall Street rebounds with assist from banks, big tech
RE
02:18pAirbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC
RE
02:16pJpmorgan exec daniel pinto says expects market volatility to rem…
RE
02:15pBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $113.55…
RE
02:10pAramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
RE
02:09pClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say
RE
02:08pIndonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister
RE
02:06pJPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook, shares rally 7%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

HOT NEWS