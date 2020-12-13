Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

12/13/2020 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to people familiar with the matter.

"The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot.

There is concern within the U.S. intelligence community that the hackers who targeted the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration used a similar tool to break into other government agencies, according to three people briefed on the matter.

The hack is so serious it led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Christopher Bing


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13pWINNER'S BAG : English/Kuchar, QBE Shootout
PU
04:09pUK Ministers Plan New State-Backed Loan Scheme For SMEs - FT
RE
03:19pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Ongoing surveillance of generator behaviour important in rapidly changing market
PU
03:06pDutch weigh stricter lockdown as COVID-19 cases jump
RE
02:52pRelieved pound jumps as Brexit talks go beyond deadline
RE
02:44pRelieved pound jumps as Brexit talks go beyond deadline
RE
02:35pOPEC+ countries to hold Jan. 4 talks, Algeria says
RE
02:03pOpec+ countries to hold meeting on january 4th to study the oil market - algerian news agency citing energy minister
RE
01:56pU.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine
RE
01:56pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
3U.S.-based MSP Sports Capital buys into McLaren F1
4PFIZER INC. : Vaccine Boosts Fed Confidence That Worst-Case Outcomes Can Be Avoided
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ