Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-U.S. buys more Stingers after missiles' success in Ukraine

05/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops attend Saber Strike military dill in Rutja

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday.

The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries which fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

The contract for a total of 1,468 Stingers was awarded Wednesday, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. There was no timeline for completion of the work, but it was estimated delivery could take up to 30 months.

The Pentagon and Raytheon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. troops have limited use for the current supply of Stingers -- a lightweight, self-contained weapon that can be deployed quickly to defend against helicopters, airplanes, drones and even cruise missiles -- but the United States needs to maintain its supply on hand while it develops the next generation of a "man-portable air defense system."

On May 6 the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Bill LaPlante, said that he had aimed to sign a contract by the end of May and that the intent is to replace the Stinger missiles sent to Ukraine one-for-one.

Since February, the U.S. has shipped about 1,400 Stingers to Ukraine. U.S. allies also want to restock the weapons they shipped to Ukraine in recent months.

The Stinger production line was closed in December 2020, the Pentagon has said. In July 2021, Raytheon won a contract to manufacture more Stingers, but mainly for international governments, according to the U.S. Army.

Raytheon Chief Executive Greg Hayes told analysts during an April 26 conference call that the U.S. Department of Defense has not purchased a Stinger in 18 years.

"Some of the components are no longer commercially available, and so we're going to have to go out and redesign some of the electronics in the missile of the seeker head. That's going to take us a little bit of time."

The sole Stinger facility, in Arizona, only produces at a low rate.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aEthiopian rights body seeks release of 16 detained journalists
RE
10:16aPeak interest rates may be lower than expected as growth slowdown looms
RE
10:15aUK ministerial code updated to set out possible sanctions for breaches
RE
10:13aSterling heads for second weekly gain, aided by UK support package
RE
10:11aMother's crumb of comfort after losing one of her triplets in Senegal fire
RE
10:10aGlass Lewis backs all Hasbro directors in boardroom fight with Alta Fox
RE
10:08aChina signs MOU on civil air transport with Solomon Islands
RE
10:07aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
10:07aCanada's top court upholds sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter
RE
10:07aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS