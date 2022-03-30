Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-U.S. warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports - official

03/30/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a "great risk" as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said.

While the current U.S. sanctions against Russia do not prevent other countries from buying Russian oil, the warning raises expectations that Washington will attempt to restrict other countries' purchases to normal levels.

The U.S. official's comment comes ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's two-day visit to New Delhi and during the ongoing visit of U.S. deputy national security adviser for economics Daleep Singh.

Refiners in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, have been snapping up Russian oil through spot tenders since the war broke out on Feb. 24, taking advantage of deep discounts as other buyers back away. India has purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021.

"U.S. has no objection to India buying Russian oil provided it buys it at discount, without significantly increasing from previous years," said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Some increase is allowed," said the source, who did not offer more detail.

The State Department is aware of talks between Russia and India concerning the purchase of oil, a spokesperson said. "We continue to engage our partners in India and around the world on the importance of a strong collective action, including strong sanctions, to press the Kremlin to end its devastating war of choice against Ukraine as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

The Biden administration is coordinating with India and European countries to mitigate the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on energy markets, while encouraging steps to reduce dependence on Russian energy, the spokesperson said. 

The U.S. Treasury Department declined comment and the White House's National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. sanctions are reducing the ability of Russia, which normally produces about 1 in every 10 barrels of global oil, to get crude to market. The Paris-based International Energy Agency has estimated that sanctions and buyer reluctance could remove 3 million barrels per day from global markets of Russian crude and refined products from April.

The source said Washington has no problems if India settles trade with Russia in rupees or continues to pay in dollars, provided the transaction are sanctions-compliant and with permitted entities.

India is devising a mechanism to settle trade with Russia, including through payment in rupees.

"Whatever they are paying, whatever they are doing, needs to be in compliance with sanctions. If not they are exposing themselves to a great risk", the source said.

"As long as they are compliant with sanctions and not significantly raising purchases, we are okay," the source said.

Russia is facing an onslaught of international sanctions led by Western countries aiming at isolating it from the global economy, including shutting it out of the SWIFT global bank messaging system and restricting dealings by its central bank. [

The White House has slapped sanctions against Russian entities and individuals among others, crippling Moscow's economy.

The Biden administration has also banned U.S. imports of Russian energy, including oil. But it has so far not targeted Russia's oil and gas exports to other countries, as the administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. motor fuel prices.

New Delhi has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine but has refused to explicitly condemn Moscow's actions. It has abstained from voting on multiple U.N. resolutions on the war.

U.S. President Joe Biden said this month India was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia.

The U.S. official said India should use the mechanisms created by the United States that exempt energy transactions, and import oil from the 'permitted entities'.

"We, over the next several days and weeks, are going to be stepping up enforcement of sanctions. We are telling everybody, everywhere around the world to ensure you are compliant with sanctions ... this is the message to everyone".

The U.S. sanctions have granted a waiver till June 24 for settling energy trade with the Central Bank of Russia.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 3.24% 397.9361 Delayed Quote.40.77%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED -5.26% 0.018 Delayed Quote.5.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -8.42% 81.5 Delayed Quote.27.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pOil, portfolio flows push Canadian dollar to near 5-month high
RE
04:08pFBI investigating threats made in connection with Whitmer kidnapping trial
RE
04:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine
RE
04:05pExclusive-U.S. warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports - official
RE
03:55pIMF updates guidance to let countries impose pre-emptive capital flow curbs
RE
03:54pGold gains 1% as dollar slips, Ukraine optimism wanes
RE
03:47pU.S. SEC proposes boosting blank-check company disclosures, liability
RE
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.479% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.357% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.326% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BioNTech 4Q Revenue, Profit Soared; Starts $1.5 Billion Buyback
2BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals
3Auto manufacturers scramble as Shanghai locks down
4Too early to consider investment in Russia, CNOOC says
5Amazon gets rare 'underperform' rating on risks from higher expenses, i..

HOT NEWS