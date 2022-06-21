Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands opposite the modern port at the harbour in Port Sudan at Red Sea State

CAIRO (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates will build a new Red Sea port in Sudan as part of a $6 billion investment package, DAL group chairman Osama Daoud Abdellatif, a partner in the deal, told Reuters.

Abdellatif said the package includes a free trade zone, a large agricultural project and an imminent $300 million deposit to Sudan's central bank, which would be the first such deposit since an October military takeover.

Western donors suspended billions in aid and investment to Sudan after the coup, plunging an economy that was already struggling into further turmoil and depriving the government of much needed foreign currency.

Ibrahim told Reuters on Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the UAE for a port and agricultural project, but the details have not previously been reported.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the deal.

The $4 billion port, a joint project between DAL group and Abu Dhabi Ports, owned by Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ, would be able to handle all kinds of commodities and compete with the country's main national port, Port Sudan, Abdellatif said.

Located about 200 km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan, it would also include a free trade and industrial zone modelled after Dubai's Jebel Ali, as well as a small international airport, he said. The project is in "advanced stages," with studies and designs complete, he said.

Rumours of Gulf investments in Port Sudan, and in agricultural projects elsewhere in the country, have in the past stirred opposition and sometimes protests.

Port Sudan has long been plagued with infrastructure challenges and was shut by a political blockade for six weeks late last year, losing business from major international shippers.

The UAE deal also includes the $1.6 billion expansion and development of an agricultural project by Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC and DAL Agriculture in the town of Abu Hamad in northern Sudan, Abdellatif said.

Alfalfa, wheat, cotton, sesame, and other crops would be grown and processed on the 400,000 acres of leased land, he said. A $450 million, 500 km (310 mile) toll road connecting the project to the port would be built as well, financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

Under the agreement, the Fund would also make a deposit of $300 million to the Central Bank of Sudan, Abdellatif said.

Abdellatif said the agreement was reached initially in July 2021, under a civilian-led transitional government.

Two sources from the former cabinet, who asked not to be named, said a different version of the deal had been reviewed last year but ultimately did not move to a vote due to reservations.

Two high-level current Sudanese officials told Reuters the outlines of the new deal had been agreed between Sudanese leader General Abdelfattah al-Burhan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a recent visit to the Gulf state.

In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Ports said it had "not signed any agreements in relation to a joint project to build a port in Sudan," but added: "there are preliminary discussions taking place with the relevant authorities in Sudan."

Representatives for ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Fund, IHC, and the Abu Dhabi and UAE governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Ourselves and our partners in the UAE, we have already invested in a bank, a hotel, mining," said Abdellatif, whose conglomerate has also bid for control of one of Sudan's largest telecom companies, Zain Sudan.

"The UAE wants a stable Sudan so they can do more and more of these investments, but we are not waiting for everything to be perfect," he added.

After the military ousted Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following popular protests, the UAE and Saudi Arabia pledged a combined $3 billion in grants and in-kind aid to Sudan, which military and civilian leaders say was not delivered in full.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid AbdelazizAdditional reporting by Yousef Saba in DubaiEditing by Aidan Lewis, Richard Pullin and Mark Potter)

By Nafisa Eltahir


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aU.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule
RE
10:10aMore than 30 of Sri Lanka's bondholders launch formal group for debt talks
RE
10:09aSurge in U.S. renewable diesel supply won't offset loss of petroleum diesel
RE
10:05aExclusive-UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package
RE
10:05aExclusive-UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package
RE
09:46aEU proposes to reroute unused Africa development aid to ease food crisis
RE
09:44aU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs UnitedHealth Group challenge on Medicare overpayments
RE
09:42aU.S. COVID vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
RE
09:42aREUTERS POLL : All 27 analysts polled expect bank of mexico to hi…
RE
09:40aU.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to nix Roundup weedkiller suits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
3Rolls Royce offers cash to workers facing high cost of living
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020

HOT NEWS