HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone and CK Hutchison are in the final stages of agreeing to merge their British operations, with a long-awaited announcement expected as soon as Friday or early next week, three sources have told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Hutchison declined to comment. Vodafone was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Kate Holton)