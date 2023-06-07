A spokeswoman for Hutchison declined to comment. Vodafone was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Kate Holton)
HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone and CK Hutchison are in the final stages of agreeing to merge their British operations, with a long-awaited announcement expected as soon as Friday or early next week, three sources have told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Hutchison declined to comment. Vodafone was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Kate Holton)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|48.00 HKD
|-0.83%
|+1.37%
|23 635 M $
|77.69 GBX
|+0.99%
|+1.91%
|25 776 M $
|2206.30 PTS
|-1.34%
|+2.18%
|-
Sequoia to split off China, India/Southeast Asia businesses amid geopolitical tension