Exclusive-White House mulls extension of Trump-era solar tariffs, with tweaks

The tariff plan under consideration would exclude imports of bifacial panels that are considered important to the expansion of U.S. utility-scale solar projects, and would double the amount of solar cells that could be imported before tariffs kick in, to 5 gigawatts per year, the sources said.

Former President Donald Trump had imposed a four-year tariff regime on solar imports in 2018, starting at 30% and declining to 15% in the final year. They were meant to expire in February.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nichola Groom