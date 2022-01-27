Log in
Exclusive-White House mulls extension of Trump-era solar tariffs, with tweaks

01/27/2022 | 02:33pm EST
Solar panels are seen at the Desert Stateline project near Nipton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is considering extending Trump-era tariffs on solar power imports, but with a handful of tweaks to make it easier for domestic installers to access foreign supplies, according to two sources familiar with the administration's thinking.

The tariff plan under consideration would exclude imports of bifacial panels that are considered important to the expansion of U.S. utility-scale solar projects, and would double the amount of solar cells that could be imported before tariffs kick in, to 5 gigawatts per year, the sources said.

Former President Donald Trump had imposed a four-year tariff regime on solar imports in 2018, starting at 30% and declining to 15% in the final year. They were meant to expire in February.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2022
