Exdion Solutions Wins Insurance Innovator Award

Exdion Solutions and its Exdion Policy Check product was cited by PropertyCasualty 360 as a Technology Innovator in its 2021 awards program.

Exdion Policy Check is an AI powered solution for automated policy checking to mitigate insurance brokerage Errors & Omissions risk, customer dissatisfaction, and operational inefficiencies in real time.

The Policy Check product is a part of Exdion Edge, the industry’s only comprehensive digital suite, that leverages AI, ML, NLP and various automation techniques to remove the pains of manual processes and inefficient outsourcing. Exdion Edge helps harness the power of the data in a variety of structured and unstructured documents to drive straight through processes. Exdion Edge offers powerful solutions for better renewals management, quote comparison and review, data and certificate compliance.

Elana Ashanti Jefferson, executive editor of NU Property & Casualty, explained that the Technology Innovator’s competition shows that “gone are the days when insurance was labeled as an industry of slow technology adopters.” Instead, she said “today’s insurance professionals are maximizing advanced digital tools to better price and cover modern risks.”

Exdion’s Founder L.S. Ram said. “We are thrilled to be named a “Technology Innovator” by PropertyCasualty 360 and we are especially delighted that the editors cited our innovative Policy Check product.”

Exdion Solutions was also recognized by the Leader’s Edge magazine as a top Insurtech to watch in 2020.

About Exdion Solutions

Exdion Solutions is an Insurtech company that partners with Insurance agencies and brokers to digitally transform and enable them to be future ready businesses. Servicing several global insurance businesses, Exdion Solutions focuses on delivering sophisticated technology through simple, flexible, and affordable engagement models. Exdion delivers a suite of digitization tools and platforms that work in tandem with agency management systems cutting across new business generation, renewals, and compliance.

