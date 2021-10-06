Executech : Announces C-Level Executive Promotions

Executech, a leading managed IT services provider, announced today the promotions of two executives to C-level roles: Sandra Smith to Chief Administrative Officer, and Kristen Norris to Chief Financial Officer.

“These promotions are a big testament to all the amazing work and effort Sandra and Kristen have each put into Executech for many years,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech. “Sandra has been a steady source of leadership at Executech for many years, helping us to navigate the exciting but difficult challenges that accompany any company experiencing remarkable growth. Similarly, Kristen has had a terrific impact on our development as an organization, pushing us to be better for both our employees and our clients. Most importantly, both Sandra and Kristen are tremendous examples of our ‘people first’ culture with their commitment to the great team members here at Executech.”

Sandra Smith joined Executech over 10 years ago when the company was still in its early stages. Initially a part-time employee, she worked in a variety of back-office and administrative capacities and as the company grew, Sandra’s roles and impact increased. It wasn't long before Sandra was managing the marketing, recruiting, accounting, HR, and all administrative aspects of Executech. Through her management, Executech now has fully operational departments and dozens of employees for each of the roles she originally handled by herself. Sandra’s promotion to CAO gives her increased oversight and focus on the growing administrative needs of Executech including HR, employee development, recruiting, internal operations, and administration for Executech’s core brand and over 6 subsidiary brands encompassing 8 office locations and over 270 employees.

Kristen Norris joined Executech two years ago as part of the acquisition of DSA Technologies, where she was employed for 4 years. Since joining, she has worked closely with the accounting and finance functions across Executech and its subsidiary brands. Before joining Executech, Kristen worked across accounting, finance, and HR functions at DSA. Prior to that, she spent 10 years in roles that included client relations, account operations, and financial consulting. As Executech has expanded into new regions through acquisitions, Kristen has played an important role in ensuring smooth transitions for operations and finance teams. In her new role, she will oversee all financial operations at Executech, including the subsidiary brands and future acquisitions.

“We are proud to be in a position to promote 15 to 20 percent of our staff every year at Executech,” Dorff said. “It’s a privilege to be able to invest in people and their growth and development. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Sandra and Kristen and congratulate them both on these promotions.”

As part of the Evergreen Services Group portfolio, Executech has a focus on helping individuals grow and achieve their potential. Executech continues to recruit team members and pursue acquisition opportunities with individuals that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Executech

Executech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.

Executech's IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support. For more information on Executech's unique approach, visit www.executech.com.

