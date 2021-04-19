Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021

Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/Education, Mr Merrick Richardson

IN ATTENDANCE: Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Mrs Quincia Gumbs-Marie

The Honourable Minister for Economic Development, Commerce, Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources,

The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing and Tourism, Mr Haydn Hughes

The Honourable Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour, Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Lands and Physical Planning, Mr Kenneth Hodge

The Honourable Minister for Social Development, Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services,

The Honourable Premier and Minister for Finance and Health,

PRESENT: Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD ON THURSDAY 8th APRIL 2021 AT 9.00AM

MINUTES OF THE 38th MEETING OF THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA

EX MIN 21/132 CONFIRMATION OF THE MINUTES

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council confirmed the Minutes of the 36th Meeting of Executive Council held on Thursday 1st April, 2021 and the Special Meeting held on Tuesday 6th April, 2021.

MATTERS ARISING FROM THE MINUTES

None

None

EX MIN 21/133 EX MEM 21/72 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE

ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION WEST END, BLOCK 17609 B, PARCEL 39 CONTAINING 0.60 OF AN ACRE

Council agreed to grant an Aliens Land Holding Licence to hold property situated in Registration Section West End, Block 17609 B, described as Parcel 39 located in West End for private residential purposes, subject to:

Council agreed to grant an Aliens Land Holding Licence to hold property situated in Registration Section West End, Block 17609 B, described as Parcel 39 located in West End for private residential purposes, subject to:

(a) Payment of the following Stamp Duties: (i) under the Stamp Act - 5% of EC$1,155,926.00 EC$ 57,796.30

under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 6.25%