Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021

04/19/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
CONFIDENTIAL

THIS DOCUMENT IS THE PROPERTY

OF THE GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Copy No.

MINUTES OF THE 38th MEETING OF THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD ON THURSDAY 8th APRIL 2021 AT 9.00AM

PRESENT: Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam

The Honourable Premier and Minister for Finance and Health,

Dr Ellis Webster

The Honourable Deputy Governor, Mr Perin Bradley

The Honourable Minister for Social Development, Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services,

Ms Dee-AnnKentish-Rogers

The Honourable Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour, Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Lands and Physical Planning, Mr Kenneth Hodge

The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing and Tourism, Mr Haydn Hughes

The Honourable Minister for Economic Development, Commerce, Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources,

Mr Kyle Hodge

The Honourable Attorney General, Mr Dwight Horsford

Clerk to Executive Council (Ag), Mrs Nicola Webster

IN ATTENDANCE: Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Mrs Quincia Gumbs-Marie

Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/Education, Mr Merrick Richardson

Financial Specialist, Mr Stephen Turnbull

2

EX MIN 21/132 CONFIRMATION OF THE MINUTES

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council confirmed the Minutes of the 36th Meeting of Executive Council held on Thursday 1st April, 2021 and the Special Meeting held on Tuesday 6th April, 2021.

MATTERS ARISING FROM THE MINUTES

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

None

EX MIN 21/133 EX MEM 21/72 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE

ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION WEST END, BLOCK 17609 B, PARCEL 39 CONTAINING 0.60 OF AN ACRE

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council agreed to grant an Aliens Land Holding Licence to hold property situated in Registration Section West End, Block 17609 B, described as Parcel 39 located in West End for private residential purposes, subject to:

(a) Payment of the following Stamp Duties:

(i) under the Stamp Act - 5%

of EC$1,155,926.00

EC$ 57,796.30

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 6.25%

of EC$1,155,926.00

EC$ 72,245.38

(iii) Refundable Deposit

10% of EC$1,155,926.00

EC$115,592.60

3

TOTAL

EC$245,634.28

  1. the construction of the dwelling house is to be completed within thirty (30) months. If said dwelling house is not completed at the end of thirty (30) months, 50% of the refundable deposit will be forfeited to the Government of Anguilla. The balance of 50% will be forfeited if the construction is not completed within a further 6 months. Thereafter, forfeiture proceedings for the property will be commenced by the Government of Anguilla for a period of twenty-four (24) months;
  2. the Applicant be granted an exemption from Government's Policy restricting Aliens to the purchase of no more than half an acre of land on the grounds that Parcel 39 is being sold as a whole and is within reason; and
  3. with the express condition that the land is to be used for residential purposes and that the Licencee must not rent their dwelling house without first notifying the Ministry of Lands.

Action: PS, HA; DLS; HON, MIN HA

EX MIN 21/134 EX MEM 21/73 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE

ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION SOUTH CENTRAL, BLOCK 38611 B, PARCEL 253 CONTAINING 0.50 ACRES AND REGISTRATION SECTION EAST CENTRAL, BLOCK 89218 B, PARCEL 178 CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council agreed to grant an Aliens Land Holding Licence to hold properties situate in Registration Section South Central, Block 38611 B, described as Parcel 253 containing 0.50 of an acre of vacant land located at Lockrum and Registration Section East Central, Block 89218 B, described as Parcel 178 containing 1.00 acre of vacant

4

land located in Island Harbour, Anguilla for residential purposes, subject to the following:

  1. Payment of the following Stamp Duties:
    PARCEL 253
  1. under the Stamp Act - 5%

of EC$113,173.22

EC$ 5,658.66

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding

Regulation Act - 6.25%

of EC$113,173.22

EC$ 7,073.33

(iii) Refundable Deposit

10% of EC$113,173.22

EC$11,317.32

TOTAL

EC$24,049.31

PARCEL 178

  1. under the Stamp Act - 5%

of EC$201,615.00

EC$10,080.75

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 6.25% of

EC$201,615.00EC$12,600.94

(iii) Refundable Deposit

10% of EC$201,615.00

EC$20,161.50

TOTAL

EC$42,843.19

GRAND TOTAL

EC$66,892.50

  1. the construction of the dwelling house is to be completed within thirty (30) months. If said dwelling house is not completed at the end of thirty (30) months, 50% of the refundable deposit will be forfeited to the Government of Anguilla. The balance of 50% will be forfeited if the construction is not completed within a further 6 months. Thereafter, forfeiture proceedings for the property will

5

be commenced by the Government of Anguilla for a period of twenty-four (24) months;

  1. the Applicant be granted an exemption from Governments Policy restricting Aliens to the purchase of no more than half an acre of land, on the grounds that the Applicants have resided on Anguilla for 10 years, have continued to operate a business in Anguilla and have declared their intention to make Anguilla their permanent home; and
  2. with the express condition that the land is to be used for residential purposes and that the Licencee must not rent their dwelling house without first notifying the Ministry of Lands.

Action: PS, HA; DLS; HON, MIN HA

EX MIN 21/135 COVID-19& ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD VACCINE UPDATE

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development, Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained. The following persons joined the meeting: -

PS, Health, Mr Foster Rogers

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Aisha Andrewin

Health Planner, Ms Rochelle Rogers

Exit Planning Update

The Permanent Secretary briefed Council on the Exit Planning update as at April 7, 2021, which is presented below. He noted that the updated outline was based on the advice presented by the Hon. Attorney General. He further noted that these measures are subject to change dependent on the local and international epidemiological situation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
