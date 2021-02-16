Log in
Executive Networks and Talent Tech Labs to Host Free Webinar on March 4 to Help Organizations Navigate the Talent Management Technology Landscape

02/16/2021 | 11:53am EST
“Getting Talent Management Technology Right” will explore what tomorrow’s growth companies need to enable the organizational capabilities and workforces of the future on a global scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Networks, a collection of exclusive, invitation-only member communities of HR leaders from the world’s largest global organizations, and Talent Tech Labs, an industry leader in research and application support for talent and recruiting software solutions, will host a free webinar on March 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to help HR leaders navigate the complex world of talent management technology.

A.I.-driven technologies are rapidly emerging in talent management, talent development and talent retention. When choosing vendors and partners for big strategic initiatives, do you know how much to pay or what other options might be available?

Join Executive Networks Executive Chairman Bob Danna, leaders from Talent Tech Labs and special guests responsible for talent technology for large global companies who will share the first-of-its-kind approach they are leading to bring clarity to the talent management technology landscape: The Global Talent Management Technology Network.

During this interactive webinar, you will learn:

  • Why a combination of peer-to-peer collaboration and independent research is critically important to identify top value in the talent management technology marketplace.

  • How Talent Tech Labs secures thorough, actionable research on providers and technology solutions.

  • How your HR peers rate the talent management technology tools their companies employ.

  • Why HR executives from Abbott, BP, Dow, General Electric, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Metlife, Legal & General, United Healthcare and Wolters Kluwer have already committed to join the Global Talent Management Technology Network.

Register today for this important event, or visit the Executive Networks site for details about this important initiative.

About Executive Networks
EN is a collection of exclusive, invitation-only member communities specifically created for HR leaders from the world’s largest, most complex global organizations. With EN, members are instantly connected to a trusted network of fully vetted peers, all helping one another navigate each other’s unique challenges. The result? True peer connections, better decisions, reduced corporate risk and more innovation.

About Talent Tech Labs
TTL is the only research and advisory firm solely committed to fostering innovation, diversity, passion, and opportunity through elevating the state-of-the-art Recruitment and Talent Acquisition technology.


Contact: Marie Gill, CMO, Executive Networks
mgill@executivenetworks.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
