Executive War College on Clinical Laboratory and Pathology Management Scheduled for Nov. 2-3 in San Antonio; to Feature New Clinical and Revenue Opportunities Post-Pandemic

Leaders of the nation’s most innovative clinical labs and pathology groups will soon get their first look at the significant changes to the U.S. healthcare system triggered by the pandemic and how their labs can add high-value testing services while generating new streams of revenue when the 2021 Executive War College on Lab and Pathology Management convenes in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov 2-3.

Titled “Preparing Your Clinical Laboratory and Pathology Group for Post-Pandemic Success,” the event will occur at the Hyatt Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio.

“Even as the pandemic recedes, new opportunities are opening up for nimble labs and pathology groups,” stated Robert L. Michel, Editor-In-Chief of The Dark Report and host of the Executive War College. “Our gathering in November will deliver the clinical lab profession’s first look at two significant developments.

“First, sessions and speakers will identify specifically how the pandemic accelerated provider adoption and patient acceptance of new care delivery models,” continued Michel. “The goal is to help you understand what is different and what is significant in how clinical care is delivered and how patients are supportive of these new care delivery methods. For example, when a patient sees a doctor virtually today and needs lab tests, the clinical lab must have a way to collect those specimens.

“Second, leaders from labs already riding the crest of this wave of positive change will share how their teams are exploiting these new opportunities at this conference,” he said. “You’ll hear about new approaches to engaging patients directly and virtually, ways to leverage lab test data to deliver value to payers for which they will reimburse your lab, and specific opportunities your lab can use to generate new sources of revenue.”

Because of CDC guidelines on live meetings and the capacity of this hotel, space is limited, and interested parties are encouraged to register early to ensure their place for this important event. Also, this November conference will be a “primer” to the full-sized Executive War College conference, which will return live to New Orleans in the spring of 2022 after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Visit www.executivewarcollege.com for more information. Session topics and speakers will be added in coming weeks. For information on how your company can sponsor, please email Senior Sales Executive Jim Whitehurst at jwhitehurst@darkreport.com.

ABOUT TDIG

Since 1995, The Dark Intelligence Group (TDIG) has been the clinical laboratory industry’s pre-eminent source for essential market intelligence and business news. It provides strategic information and training to independent lab companies, hospitals and health systems, and pathology group practices. TDIG also offers access to IVD companies seeking to get their solutions in front of our large and loyal list of clinical lab and pathology executives through actionable, relevant, and high-quality content vehicles and networking opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005459/en/