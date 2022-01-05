Executive Women Leaders Have an Exclusive Way to Empower Themselves in 2022: Announcing the Executive-Level Cohort for Women On Their Way

Exclusive to women executives, the new series was developed to provide women leaders with the tools and insights to navigate a system stacked against them, experience higher levels of influence, and develop new strategies that take their careers to the next level.

Leading talent design innovation firm, McGuckin Group, today unveiled an exclusive new program for women executives. Women On Their Way (WOTW) Executive Navigator is the first leadership development program for executive-level women that provides a systems approach to developing and advancing women leaders. The Executive Navigator series is now open for registration. Participants will join a cohort of cross-industry leaders including Chief Legal Counsels, Chief Talent Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Human Resources Officers and EVP’s of Business Development.

“If you’re feeling the implications of burnout from the past two years, WOTW Executive Navigator is a major reset for a positive, successful 2022,” said Audrey McGuckin, WOTW Founder and CEO. “Although in the past 5 years, women made representation gains of 5 percentage points in leadership roles, we still make up less than 25 percent of executive-level positions. It’s tough for women and even tougher to get and stay at the top. Navigator provides you with the skills for personal confidence to not only accelerate your career but also take your teams to the next level.”

WOTW Executive Navigator is a year-long peer group learning journey that allows participants to illuminate and eliminate old ideas, identify personal pain points, and uncover landmines that often hamper career progression. WOTW Executive Navigator is open to individual women or to small groups of executive level cohorts from within a company, and the next cohort launches January 27, 2022. Women interested in the program can connect with WOTW at wotw@mcguckingroup.com.

“The success of our first Navigator series pointed us in the direction to start an executive level cohort and we couldn’t be more excited to offer this next-level version of our incredibly successful program,” said Erica Jossim, Chief Client Officer at Women On Their Way.

WOTW Executive Navigator programming includes:

January 2022 - Self Awareness: You, your story, your brand, how to deal with burnout

February 2022 - Planning Your Career: Your big dream

March 2022 - See The System: Making the invisible visible

April 2022 - Avoiding Clumsy Judgment that leads to fatal errors

May 2022 - Navigating the System

June 2022 - The Confidence to be Authentic

July 2022 - The Confidence to be Bold

August 2022 - Whole Self

September 2022 - WOTW Webinar

October 2022 - Agile Communication: Storytelling & executive presence

November 2022 - The Leader In You

December 2022 – How to Get A Board Position

WOTW Executive Navigator Pricing

The annual fee for WOTW Executive Navigator is $9,900. The program is open to individual women as well as groups within an organization. Executive Navigator includes 12 months of curated content, learning modules, monthly group sessions, and peer learning. Each year-long cohort includes up to 25 participants. Companies or individuals interested in Navigator can learn more or enroll in the program here.

ABOUT WOMEN ON THEIR WAY (WOTW)

Women On Their Way (WOTW) is a premier gender equality and leadership diversity development program designed to improve and accelerate women's advancement. Created by McGuckin Group in 2021, WOTW takes a bottom-up and top-down approach to cultivate women leadership and works with individuals to identify ambitions and improve capabilities. The WOTW team works with organizations to impact system change through mindset and culture shifts and by architecting talent strategies that move the needle on gender equity. More information can be found on LinkedIn or at WOTWJourney.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005419/en/