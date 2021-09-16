Exegenesis Bio : Appoints Mahen Gundecha Chief Business Officer

Company Prepares for Global Expansion

Exegenesis Bio, a rapidly growing global gene therapy company, developing innovative genetic medicines for eye, CNS and liver-directed diseases is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahen Gundecha as Chief Business Officer.

Mahen will lead the company’s corporate development strategy, global business development activities and corporate communications. Mahen will also lead the formation of strategic partnerships across all areas of the company’s business, including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.

Mahen brings a depth of strategic, commercial and operational experience in biotechnology and cell and gene therapy to Exegenesis Bio, with previous leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, Novartis/Sandoz, Juno Therapeutics and pre-IPO stage biotechnology companies. Mahen has led business development transactions in neurosciences, oncology and rare diseases, has managed large-scale strategic partnerships in cell and gene therapy and has guided corporate strategy for emerging biotechnology companies.

“We are excited to have Mahen join our leadership team at this critical time in our growth. Mahen brings unique strategic and commercial experience in biotechnology and cell and gene therapy to our company. Mahen and his team will lead licensing and acquisition of innovative technologies to support our development and manufacturing activities, identification of novel clinical programs to enhance our pipeline and formation of strategic partnerships to accelerate our growth. I anticipate that the next few years will be very active for us on the business development front,” states Zhenhua Wu, CEO, Exegenesis Bio.

About Exegenesis Bio

Founded in 2019 with strong financial backing, Exegenesis Bio has developed a rich pipeline of early to clinical stage programs in Eye, CNS and Liver-directed genetic diseases. The company is building fully integrated, research, development and manufacturing capabilities to support its programs. Exegenesis Bio has raised over $120 M since beginning operations in 2019 and is now embarking on a global expansion plan that will see the company double in size over the next year and add offices in Philadelphia, Boston and Singapore.

WEBSITE: https://www.exegenesisbio.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005590/en/