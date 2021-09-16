Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exegenesis Bio : Appoints Mahen Gundecha Chief Business Officer

09/16/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Prepares for Global Expansion

Exegenesis Bio, a rapidly growing global gene therapy company, developing innovative genetic medicines for eye, CNS and liver-directed diseases is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahen Gundecha as Chief Business Officer.

Mahen will lead the company’s corporate development strategy, global business development activities and corporate communications. Mahen will also lead the formation of strategic partnerships across all areas of the company’s business, including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.

Mahen brings a depth of strategic, commercial and operational experience in biotechnology and cell and gene therapy to Exegenesis Bio, with previous leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, Novartis/Sandoz, Juno Therapeutics and pre-IPO stage biotechnology companies. Mahen has led business development transactions in neurosciences, oncology and rare diseases, has managed large-scale strategic partnerships in cell and gene therapy and has guided corporate strategy for emerging biotechnology companies.

“We are excited to have Mahen join our leadership team at this critical time in our growth. Mahen brings unique strategic and commercial experience in biotechnology and cell and gene therapy to our company. Mahen and his team will lead licensing and acquisition of innovative technologies to support our development and manufacturing activities, identification of novel clinical programs to enhance our pipeline and formation of strategic partnerships to accelerate our growth. I anticipate that the next few years will be very active for us on the business development front,” states Zhenhua Wu, CEO, Exegenesis Bio.

About Exegenesis Bio

Founded in 2019 with strong financial backing, Exegenesis Bio has developed a rich pipeline of early to clinical stage programs in Eye, CNS and Liver-directed genetic diseases. The company is building fully integrated, research, development and manufacturing capabilities to support its programs. Exegenesis Bio has raised over $120 M since beginning operations in 2019 and is now embarking on a global expansion plan that will see the company double in size over the next year and add offices in Philadelphia, Boston and Singapore.

WEBSITE:  https://www.exegenesisbio.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aMeet the World's Fastest Keyboard – the New Razer Huntsman V2
BU
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : Corporate Presentation. September 2021
PU
11:02aNEOGEN : Don't Let Undercooked Meat be Your Tailgate Story
PU
11:02aSANOMA OYJ : Pörssisijoittajan viikko, toimitusjohtajan esitys, syyskuu 2021
PU
11:02aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Responds to Ways and Means Advancing Reconciliation Tax Changes
PU
11:02aTRADEDOUBLER : Take your opportunity for Black Friday
PU
11:02aPAGERDUTY : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Speaks With PagerDuty (PD) CFO – Measuring What Matters
AQ
11:02aPHOTOPHARMICS : Brings Renowned Experts in Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases to Advisory Board
BU
11:02aTHE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY : Donates $900,000 in Product to Feeding America® in Support of Hunger Action Month
BU
11:02aTD2 and Deep Lens Partner to Enable Diversity, Access and Faster Clinical Trial Enrollment for Community Oncology Practices
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
2IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
3Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts gro..
4Wall Street set to open lower ahead of U.S. jobs and retail sales data
5Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets

HOT NEWS