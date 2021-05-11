Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Exhilarating' views from new observation deck 1,200 feet above NYC

05/11/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - A new skyscraper in New York's midtown Manhattan that towers 150 feet above the Empire State Building transports visitors in glass elevators up the sides of the building to an observation deck high above the city.

The 1,401-foot (427 m)-tall skyscraper, dubbed One Vanderbilt, is a $3.3 billion development adjacent to Grand Central Terminal.

It is the fourth-tallest in New York City, after One World Trade at 1,776 feet, Central Park Tower at 1,550 feet, and 111 West 57th Street at 1,428 feet. Its observation deck, Summit One Vanderbilt, is a four-level, 65,000-square-foot space atop the skyscraper.

The Empire State Building, built in the 1930s, is 1,250 feet tall.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to take those glass elevators that were fabricated in Italy by a gondola maker... to a height of over 1,200 feet for vistas of New York City that are really unparalleled," said Marc Holliday, chairman and chief executive officer of SL Green Realty Corp.

"When you sit up here and you look out at this vista, there's no better shot of downtown, the Empire State Building... it's just very exhilarating."

The observation deck will open to the public on Oct. 21. (Reporting by Roselle Chen and Adnrew Hofstetter; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pAustralia uses big-spending budget to aid recovery, woo voters
RE
05:51pBolivia signs J&J vaccine deal with a twist - it needs WTO patent waiver
RE
05:42pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN  : Senator Hassan Joins Colleagues in Urging the Administration to Work to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs on Spirits & Wine
PU
05:38p'Exhilarating' views from new observation deck 1,200 feet above NYC
RE
05:37pELECTRONIC ARTS  : EA signals gaming boom extending run with upbeat annual forecast
RE
05:26pGeorgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16
RE
05:24pGeorgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16
RE
05:10pFormer UAW president sentenced to 21 months in corruption probe
RE
05:07pOil prices rise on nagging fears of fuel shortages
RE
05:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
2'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
4AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..
5Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

HOT NEWS