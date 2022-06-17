Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.41M (14) 5.61M -- percent change May -3.6% -2.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 18 225K (7) 229K 0830 Current Account Balance 1Q -$274.0B (5) -$217.88B 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Jun 56.1 (6) 57.0* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jun 53.5 (5) 53.4* 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 23 Composite Index Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 50.2 (10) 50.2** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales May 600K (16) 591K -- percent change May +1.5% -16.6% *End-May Reading **June Prelim (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

