News: Latest News
Latest News 

Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

06/17/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales            May       5.41M  (14)   5.61M 
                  -- percent change            May      -3.6%         -2.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 18    225K   (7)    229K 
          0830  Current Account Balance        1Q      -$274.0B (5)  -$217.88B 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Jun       56.1   (6)    57.0* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jun       53.5   (5)    53.4* 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jun       N/A           23 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun       50.2   (10)   50.2** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 May       600K   (16)   591K 
                  -- percent change            May      +1.5%         -16.6% 
 
*End-May Reading 
**June Prelim 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1417ET

