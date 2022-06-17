Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.41M (14) 5.61M
-- percent change May -3.6% -2.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 18 225K (7) 229K
0830 Current Account Balance 1Q -$274.0B (5) -$217.88B
0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Jun 56.1 (6) 57.0*
0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jun 53.5 (5) 53.4*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 23
Composite Index
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 50.2 (10) 50.2**
(Final)
1000 New Home Sales May 600K (16) 591K
-- percent change May +1.5% -16.6%
*End-May Reading
**June Prelim
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
