Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 14 215K (20) 205k 0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.36M (24) 1.427M -- percent change Dec -4.7% -0.5% 0830 Building Permits Dec 1.35M (19) 1.342M -- percent change Dec +0.6% -11.2% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan -10 (16) -13.8 Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 3.95M (25) 4.09M -- percent change Dec -3.4% -7.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

