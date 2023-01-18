Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

01/18/2023 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Jan 14     215K   (20)   205k 
          0830  Housing Starts                Dec        1.36M  (24)   1.427M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -4.7%         -0.5% 
          0830  Building Permits              Dec        1.35M  (19)   1.342M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       +0.6%         -11.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy             Jan       -10     (16)  -13.8 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales           Dec        3.95M  (25)   4.09M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -3.4%         -7.7% 
 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.70388 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.95% 1.24024 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7458 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.59% 1.08541 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.012311 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.07% 0.64994 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:26aU.S. Business Inventories Gained Pace in November
DJ
10:17aICE Canola Futures Mixed But Mostly Higher
DJ
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rose in January, Signaling Turning Point -- NAHB
DJ
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:57aU.S. Industrial Production Declined More Than Expected in December
DJ
09:48aFrench wheat export forecast raised on North Africa demand
RE
09:30aOersted Takes Full Ownership of Ocean Wind 1 Project in US
DJ
09:29aHarbour Energy to cut jobs due to UK windfall tax
RE
09:24aYamana Gold says 2022 production result beats guidance
AN
09:13aDavos 2023-Al Gore supports Greta Thunberg's efforts to stop German coal mine
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5China reports big jump in foreign capital inflows on reopening bets

HOT NEWS